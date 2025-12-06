Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Problems Crop Up, Five-Minute Speaker, Opposition In Government |

Problems crop up

Two ministers have started sitting in the party office after receiving instructions from the BJP organisation. The ministers are required to meet the party workers. Among the two ministers, one is senior and another is junior. But there is a problem: whosoever comes to the party office wants to meet the senior minister. Ergo, more party workers are seen in the senior minister’s durbar than in the cabin of his junior counterpart. This has caused frustration among some ministers.

The junior ministers feel, because they have been asked to sit with the senior members of the cabinet, their importance in the eyes of party workers has diminished. The BJP’s innovation has set off another effect: the party leaders are not going to the office-bearers of the organisation. Until the innovation was delivered, whosoever visited the party office used to meet the office-bearers. Because the ministers are sitting in the party office, the importance of the officeholders has reduced. But the party office has become more active since the ministers started sitting there.

Five-minute speaker

An important leader of the Congress is called a five-minute speaker. About the leader, it is said that when he begins to speak, he remains focused on the topic only for five minutes, and then, he goes off track. The ruling party has sensed the weakness of this leader. So, whenever he speaks, the ruling party members provoke him. He starts speaking about something else, which has nothing to do with the subject.

The government is reportedly happy with him because he hardly raises any issue in the House, which may embarrass the government. In the past few days, a few incidents took place, about which the government had been worried before the beginning of the winter session of the House. The opposition's efforts were hardly enough to corner the government. The way the leader works has also reached Delhi. But the party bosses cannot act against him because of his links with the high command.

Opposition in govt

There is opposition in the government, too. There are a few legislators unhappy with the government. They play the role of the opposition in the ruling dispensation. A BJP legislator is playing that role. During the winter session of the House, he raised such questions that targeted the government.

The questions of this legislator were put up in the House in such a way that the government should come under attack. He earned more brownie points than the opposition in terms of asking the questions. Earlier, the legislators raised such questions that could embarrass the government. On an issue, he put the government on the backfoot more than the opposition did. The legislator has links with the BJP’s central leadership; besides, he has good relations with the RSS. There are reports that he is preparing a list of issues to target the government in the future. The legislator’s attitude is also discussed inside the BJP.

An understanding

There are talks about an understanding between the two important leaders of the BJP. Both have reached an understanding because of the initiative by the head of the BJP organisation. Everyone is keeping an eye on how long their bonhomie lasts. The head of the organisation gave the responsibility for bringing them together.

Now, peace is prevailing between them. Still, tension exists between the two. Both visited each other’s house on the party head’s advice, but they did not even talk to each other. The BJP leaders in the district are keeping an eye on the much-talked-about peace between the two senior politicians. They are waiting for the day when both politicians return to the wrestling ring against each other. The other leaders of the district feel happy when the duo wrangle. Because when these two leaders fight, they spare others. If they end squabbling, others will be in trouble. So, such leaders want their bickering to continue.

Only advance…!

A BJP leader from one of the districts who took money in advance is very much in the news now. This leader comes to Bhopal at least twice a week. During his trip to the state capital, he meets two or three ministers. He also meets the head of state once in a month or two and puts the photographs on social media. His followers also make the photographs of the meetings viral.

After the photos go viral, many people come to the politician to get their work done. The leader takes money from the people in advance. It does not matter whether their work is done or not. But the work of a few people from whom he takes money is done. Similarly, the number of people whose work is not done is also high. Still, many of them do not want their money back. Similarly, he palms off those who want their money back with assurances. Anyway, his advance-taking business is doing well.

Lack of rapport

The men in charge of the grand old party in the state, sent by its high command in Delhi, always lack a positive connection with the local leadership. It was evident after such a helmer cancelled a few appointments made by the state leadership, which was upset about it. The boss made some appointments, saying he was a soldier of a leader of the party, and the organisation is more important than any individual. There is nothing new in the story.

The state leadership is averse to the bosses appointed by Delhi. Three politicians, appointed by the central leadership to guide the state party, had left MP one after another with a heavy heart. The state leaders fail to realise that despite being out of power for 22 years, they still enjoy support at the grassroots. Ergo, the high command thinks the party can return to power with whatever support it is left with and send the leaders to guide the party accordingly, but the state leadership treats such helmers as outsiders. Now the party supporters are waiting to see how long the present boss remains in the saddle?