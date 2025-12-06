MP News: Official Negligence In Sarvan Ahirwar Electrocution Case, Unpardonable Says Former CM Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-chief minister Uma Bharti on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the electrocution of Sarvan Ahirwar in Lakheri village of Tikamgarh district.

She said that Sarvan died after being electrocuted at a DP and remained in the same position for five to six hours.

She dubbed the incident as heart wrenching and said that negligent officials could not be pardoned. Not only the guilty officials but the entire society could not get rid of this sin.

She added that she had spoken to the elder brother of the deceased and asserted that the government had to fulfill the demand of livelihood of the affected family.

Who made him (Sarvan) work at the DP without cutting off power supply?, she asked. Many people from the top to bottom would be responsible and they should certainly get punishment for their offence, she said, adding she was standing by the aggrieved family.