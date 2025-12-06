 MP News: Official Negligence In Sarvan Ahirwar Electrocution Case, Unpardonable Says Former CM Uma Bharti
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Official Negligence In Sarvan Ahirwar Electrocution Case, Unpardonable Says Former CM Uma Bharti

MP News: Official Negligence In Sarvan Ahirwar Electrocution Case, Unpardonable Says Former CM Uma Bharti

She said that Sarvan died after being electrocuted at a DP and remained in the same position for five to six hours. She dubbed the incident as heart wrenching and said that negligent officials could not be pardoned. Not only the guilty officials but the entire society could not get rid of this sin.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Official Negligence In Sarvan Ahirwar Electrocution Case, Unpardonable Says Former CM Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-chief minister Uma Bharti on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the electrocution of Sarvan Ahirwar in Lakheri village of Tikamgarh district.

She said that Sarvan died after being electrocuted at a DP and remained in the same position for five to six hours.

She dubbed the incident as heart wrenching and said that negligent officials could not be pardoned. Not only the guilty officials but the entire society could not get rid of this sin.

Read Also
MP News: Hubby Cuts Wife's Nose With Scissors During Domestic Dispute In Gwalior ; Flees Leaving Her...
article-image

She added that she had spoken to the elder brother of the deceased and asserted that the government had to fulfill the demand of livelihood of the affected family.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert After Massive Fire Erupts At Lakda Bazar In Nagpada; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert After Massive Fire Erupts At Lakda Bazar In Nagpada; Check Details
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Demands LoP Appointment, Says Deputy CM Post Should Go If Constitutional Role Remains Vacant
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Demands LoP Appointment, Says Deputy CM Post Should Go If Constitutional Role Remains Vacant
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Wiki Declares Gaurav Khanna As Winner & Farrhana Bhatt As Runner-Up? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Wiki Declares Gaurav Khanna As Winner & Farrhana Bhatt As Runner-Up? Here's What We Know
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 6, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw

Who made him (Sarvan) work at the DP without cutting off power supply?, she asked. Many people from the top to bottom would be responsible and they should certainly get punishment for their offence, she said, adding she was standing by the aggrieved family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk

MP News: Expired Extinguishers Found In Council Meeting Hall; Thousands Of BMC Employees At Risk

MP News: Raj Bhawan Becomes Lok Bhawan But Public Still Not Allowed To Enter

MP News: Raj Bhawan Becomes Lok Bhawan But Public Still Not Allowed To Enter

MP News: 99% Of Old Waqf Records Unavailable For Uploading On Umeed Portal

MP News: 99% Of Old Waqf Records Unavailable For Uploading On Umeed Portal

Bhopal Power Cut December 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Islampura, Doctors Quarters, Indra Colony...

Bhopal Power Cut December 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Islampura, Doctors Quarters, Indra Colony...

MP News: Hubby Cuts Wife's Nose With Scissors During Domestic Dispute In Gwalior ; Flees Leaving Her...

MP News: Hubby Cuts Wife's Nose With Scissors During Domestic Dispute In Gwalior ; Flees Leaving Her...