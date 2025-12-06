 MP News: With No External Injury Mark, Cheetah Cub Death Still A Mystery
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a 10-month-old cub of cheetah Veera still remains a mystery and Kuno National Park authorities are waiting to get the post mortem examination report to reach till any conclusion. The post mortem examination was done on Saturday.

Interacting with the Free Press, field director of Kuno National Park Uttam Kumar Sharma said that the cub had no external injury marks. The reason for its death would be known after the autopsy report arrived.

Notably, on December 5 Veera’s 10-month-old cub was found dead in the forest. The Kuno officials said that the cub got separated from its mother Veera and sibling during the night.

Now Kuno has 28 cheetahs- eight adults (5 females and 3 males) and 20 Indian born cubs.

8 cheetahs from Botswana likely

The Kuno National Park officials are hoping to get eight cheetahs from Botswana in January. Recently, Botswana promised to give cheetahs to India. In anticipation of their arrival, Kuno officials have started ground level preparations like ensuring enclosures.

