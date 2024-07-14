Gwalior Collector Bans Unapproved Videography At Public Places After Young Girl's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Viral Video

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Following a viral dance video of a young girl on the bollywood song "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" in front of the Gwalior Collectorate building, a significant new law has been enforced.

Collector and District Magistrate Ruchika Chauhan issued the order, which bans videography, reel shooting, and photography without permission at historical buildings, railway stations, bus stands, courts, government offices, and other public places and parks with immediate effect.

This marks the first time that a prohibitory order under the new Indian Civil Defense Code-2023, Section 163, has been issued in the Gwalior district.

The order does not apply to families or individuals taking photos and videos modestly. However, taking photos or selfies in places where personal or public safety is at risk, or where the location’s dignity is compromised, is prohibited.

Violations of this order will result in punitive action under the Indian Justice Institution 2023, Section 223, and other cyber laws.

Previous Orders

Previously, such prohibitory orders were issued under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code. Recently, three new laws have been implemented in the country, including the Indian Civil Defense Code. The prohibitory order clarifies that anyone wishing to conduct videography, photography, or shooting at the restricted sites must obtain written permission in advance.

A written application detailing the purpose and content of the shoot must be submitted to the relevant department, which must notify the Superintendent of Police and the concerned SDM at least three days before the shoot.

The order was issued after it came to Collector Chauhan's attention that videography, reel shooting, and photography were being conducted at historical buildings, railway stations, bus stands, government offices, and other public places and parks without prior notification or permission.

Such activities, often performed without regard for the historical background and beauty of the locations, are aimed at cheap popularity. These actions result in disrespectful conduct and videos that tarnish the image of the Gwalior district when circulated on electronic and social media platforms. Recently, a reel shot on the stairs of the Collectorate office building caused significant backlash, leading various organizations to submit petitions against it.