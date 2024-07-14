 3 Persons Killed, 7 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In MP


PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and seven others injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Jabalpur districts on Sunday, police said.

A van carrying labourers towards Gwalior collided with a truck coming from the opposite side at Barhad village in Bhind at around 5 am on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav said.

Two persons, identified as Shyam Babu Pasi (35) and Samle Kosi (32), both residents of Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), died on the spot, he said.

Seven other van occupants were injured. Three of them were in a serious condition and referred to Gwalior for further treatment, the official said.

The police seized the truck involved in the accident and further legal steps were being taken, he added.

In Jabalpur, two trucks collided near Barela village and then caught fire at around midnight, Gaur chowki in-charge Tekchand Sharma said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was charred to death, he said, adding the deceased was yet to be identified.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police said. 

