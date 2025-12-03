 Bhopal News: Government Admits Funds For Women SHGs Yet To Reach Accounts
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 179 crore for women of Madhya Pradesh on April 24, but even after seven months, the funds have not reached their accounts, government admitted in Assembly.

MLA Pratap Grewal raised the issue, asking about funds released under the Livelihood Programme by the PM at a program in Madhubani, Bihar, for self-help groups (SHGs) across the country, including the state.

Rs 179 crore was allocated to Madhya Pradesh as revolving funds, cost, insurance and freight (CF&CIF). When asked, the Rural Development Department, which runs the Livelihood Mission, confirmed that no money has yet been transferred to SHGs.

Grewal pointed out that SHGs, comprising Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class and other poor rural women, help members earn a livelihood through their work. Out of 5 lakh SHGs in the state, about 2 lakh groups, representing 25 lakh women, have not received funds.

He claimed that delays in receiving money and difficulties in opening bank accounts have led around 7 lakh women to dissolve their SHGs, making the PM s announcement a mere false promise due to careless officials.

