'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana': Maharashtra Government Deposits ₹3,000 Each Into Bank Accounts Of 80 Lakh Women |

In recent days, the Maharashtra government has been actively depositing funds into the bank accounts of eligible women under the "Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme. As of now, Rs 3,000 has been credited to the bank accounts of 80 lakh women. Additionally, the government has extended this benefit to another 16 lakh eligible women. This information was provided by Aditi Tatkare, Minister of Women and Child Development.

The transfer of benefits under the scheme is progressing at a rapid pace. As of this morning, Rs 3,000 has been deposited into the accounts of 16,35,000 beneficiaries. Prior to this, the direct benefit transfer to 80 lakh women’s accounts was completed. In total, 96,35,000 women have successfully received benefits from the scheme, according to Aditi Tatkare. She also assured that the Women and Child Welfare Department is working tirelessly to ensure that the remaining women receive their benefits soon.

Previously, on August 14th, just before Independence Day, benefits were transferred to 32 lakh women, and on August 15th, at 4 a.m., 48 lakh women received their funds. The Women and Child Development Department has been working around the clock to ensure the smooth processing of these transactions, with Aditi Tatkare personally overseeing the process. By July 31st, funds of Rs 3,000 are being deposited into the accounts of women whose applications were approved. Funds will continue to be disbursed to all eligible accounts progressively.

Although it was initially stated that applications for this scheme would be accepted only until August 31st, Aditi Tatkare clarified that there is no final deadline for applications. The process for applying remains open indefinitely, allowing women to submit their applications and benefit from the scheme even after August 31st.