 Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

A major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the KGN Biryani Shop located in the Lodha Palava area on Kalyan Shilphata Road in Dombivli. The shop was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli | Representative Photo

Thane: A major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the popular KGN Biryani Shop located in the Lodha Palava area on Kalyan Shilphata Road, Dombivli. The incident occurred around 7 am, when thick smoke was seen billowing from the shop, sending panic through the neighbourhood during busy office hours.

According to eyewitnesses, residents and passersby noticed flames and smoke coming from the shop, which is situated on a busy stretch near the Lodha Palava Colony. Panic ensued as shouts of "fire" echoed in the area. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire shop, which is known for attracting large crowds of customers, as reported by Loksatta.

Read Also
Dahisar High-Rise Fire: MFB To Issue Notice Over Non-Functional Firefighting System After One Dead,...
article-image

The fire was brought under control after nearly an hour of intense efforts by the Dombivli Fire Department. Firefighters rushed to the spot following an alert from local citizens and immediately began dousing the flames. They used powerful jets of water not only to extinguish the fire at KGN Biryani but also to protect the adjacent shops from catching fire.

The shop, located in a slum-like structure, was completely gutted. Furniture, refrigerators, cooking equipment, wooden chairs, and raw materials were reduced to ashes. According to the report, the shop was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

FPJ Shorts
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
Read Also
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Dahisar High-Rise, Claims Life Of 75-Year-Old Woman, 18 Injured
article-image

Traffic came to a standstill on the busy road as fire engines occupied the space. Vehicles were diverted, and some drivers opted for alternative routes.

While initial suspicions point to a possible electrical short circuit or refrigerator malfunction, the exact cause is yet to be determined. A detailed investigation is underway, confirmed an official from the fire department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport...

'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport...

'Coconuts, Toys & More': 15 Senior Mumbai Airport Officials Forced To Resign For 'Stealing'...

'Coconuts, Toys & More': 15 Senior Mumbai Airport Officials Forced To Resign For 'Stealing'...

Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday

Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At...

Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At...