Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli | Representative Photo

Thane: A major fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the popular KGN Biryani Shop located in the Lodha Palava area on Kalyan Shilphata Road, Dombivli. The incident occurred around 7 am, when thick smoke was seen billowing from the shop, sending panic through the neighbourhood during busy office hours.

According to eyewitnesses, residents and passersby noticed flames and smoke coming from the shop, which is situated on a busy stretch near the Lodha Palava Colony. Panic ensued as shouts of "fire" echoed in the area. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire shop, which is known for attracting large crowds of customers, as reported by Loksatta.

The fire was brought under control after nearly an hour of intense efforts by the Dombivli Fire Department. Firefighters rushed to the spot following an alert from local citizens and immediately began dousing the flames. They used powerful jets of water not only to extinguish the fire at KGN Biryani but also to protect the adjacent shops from catching fire.

The shop, located in a slum-like structure, was completely gutted. Furniture, refrigerators, cooking equipment, wooden chairs, and raw materials were reduced to ashes. According to the report, the shop was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Traffic came to a standstill on the busy road as fire engines occupied the space. Vehicles were diverted, and some drivers opted for alternative routes.

While initial suspicions point to a possible electrical short circuit or refrigerator malfunction, the exact cause is yet to be determined. A detailed investigation is underway, confirmed an official from the fire department.