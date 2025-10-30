Bombay HC Directs State To Formulate ‘Fool-Proof’ SOP For Pavitra Portal To Regulate Teachers’ Recruitment

Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra government to ensure strict adherence to the Pavitra Portal and finalise an SOP by March 2026 for fair teacher recruitment | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has stressed strict adherence to the government's Pavitra Portal for teachers' recruitment and directed the state to formulate a 'fool-proof' SOP to ensure availability of the system to all schools and colleges.

Court Flags Irregular Private Recruitments

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Ashwin Bhobe, in the order passed on October 16, said that at present there are several educational institutes across Maharashtra that conduct recruitment process privately under the garb that the portal was not functional or they were not provided with a login ID.

“There has to be strict adherence and utmost discipline to the Pavitra Portal recruitment system,” the HC said in the order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday.

High-Level Committee To Inspect Institutions

The bench directed the principal secretary of the state's Education and Sports Department to constitute a high-level committee of at least three members to inspect all educational institutes and submit a report.

The government shall then initiate remedial action against the erring institutions.

SOP On Portal Functionality And Surplus Teachers

The court said it was imperative for the government to ensure that the Pavitra Portal is functional for all institutions and login IDs should be provided to them.

It ordered a fool-proof Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be formalised by the government on the availability of the Pavitra Portal and continuous uploading of names of surplus teachers on it.

Deadline For SOP: March 2026

The SOP shall be formulated by March 2026, the high court said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Enforce Strict Use Of Pavitra Portal For Teacher Recruitment

The bench said it has come across several such cases where educational institutes have made private appointments as the state education officer failed to furnish the list of surplus teachers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/