Meet Soni, 13-Year-Old Girl Who Plays Harmonium In Mumbai Local Trains To Support Her Family - Video

A heartwarming video posted by an Instagram user has captured the story of Soni, a 13-year-old girl who plays the harmonium in Mumbai’s local trains. Her peaceful music and innocent smile have struck an emotional chord with thousands of people online.

In the video, the user shares that he met Soni on a local train. Despite her young age, she plays the harmonium with grace and emotion, bringing calm to the chaos of the daily commute. “She told me she travels every day from Dadar to Ram Mandir, from 11 AM to 2 PM, and on Sundays from 7 AM to 2 PM,” the caption reads.

Life Beyond the Train Rides

Soni’s day does not end with music. She attends school, helps at home and looks after her mother. “I go to school, finish my studies, go home, come back in the morning and play in the train. After that, I go home, take my mother’s medicines and then cook,” she says in the video.

Her daily routine is a reflection of her determination. Soni wakes up around 7 or 8 AM, attends school for a short while, and then sets out for her train performances. Despite being just 13, she carries responsibilities far beyond her age.

Walking Miles for Music

Soni lives in Dadar, but what surprises many is that she walks nearly two to three hours to reach the station. “I get very hungry,” she admits, yet there is no complaint in her voice — only quiet strength. When asked how she manages studies with her musical journey, she softly says, “I don’t know how to do it.”

A Father’s Lesson, A Daughter’s Dream

Soni credits her father for teaching her music. “He taught me how to play. It took me five to six months to learn three or four songs,” she says proudly. Today, she can learn new tunes in just 40 minutes.

Her story is one of resilience, talent, and hope. The next time you board a Mumbai local and hear a harmonium’s melody, it might just be Soni, the little musician spreading joy across the city’s lifeline.