'Break Rule Then Act Victim': Netizens REACT After Ticketless Commuter Yells, Pushes & Grabs TC's Collar On Mumbai Local Train; VIDEO Viral

Mumbai: A video showing a ticketless passenger arguing and physically assaulting a ticket checker (TC) on a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media. The incident was shared by a commuter on Reddit’s Mumbai community. Several users have also commented on the video sparking outrage over the situation.

According to the Reddit user ‘backtosky’ when the passenger was asked to produce his ticket, the man began shouting and hurling abuses, “Where were you in the morning?”

Explaining the situation further, the user said that ticketless man started swearing bad words loudly and continuously. He added that at first the TC tried to brush it off and started making a chalan for him, but the passenger did not stop his abuses. According to the user, other passengers reportedly urged the official to take strict action and remove the man from the train at the next stop, as he did not have a valid ticket.

In the undated video, it is seen that the situation escalated further as there was a spat between the two. In the heat of the moment, the passenger allegedly caught TC by his collar, yelled at him and also pushed him. The video also showed that other passengers had to intervene between the two and were seen scolding the ticketless passenger.

Netizens react on the viral video

A user slammed the traveller and calls for his strict punishment, adding, "Ticketless people are a menace to society always and one of the main reasons railways are running under losses. "

Another user suggested, "They should implement something like metro where you can't get in unless you have a valid ticket."

The user added that "atleast 50% of passengers are ticketless in AC"

A Reddit user suggested that each TTE should have an RPF cop with him and said, "It's better that each such TTE group is armed with an RPF cop. This will ensure that these leeches don't get physical."

One user also highlighted that no one respects for doing their job and said, "feel bad for people like the TC doing their jobs in this country. Nobody respects them for it."

