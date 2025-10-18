 Western Railway Hosts ‘Amrit Samvaad’ At Mumbai Central To Boost Passenger Engagement Under Special Campaign 5.0
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
DRM Pankaj Singh interacts with passengers during the “Amrit Samvaad” session at Mumbai Central Station | X - @drmbct

Mumbai: In alignment with the national vision of Amrit Kaal and inspired by the guiding principles of Panch Pran as articulated by Prime Minister, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division organised a dynamic “Amrit Samvaad” on 16th October 2025 at the Concourse Area of Mumbai Central Station.

The initiative, held under Special Campaign 5.0, aimed to foster direct engagement between railway authorities and passengers to drive transformative progress through collective participation.

Interactive Session Led By Divisional Railway Manager

According to Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the event was led by Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division, who, along with other Senior Railway Officers, interacted directly with passengers in an open Question & Answer session.

Passengers enthusiastically participated, raising queries and sharing suggestions regarding public security, station amenities, CCTV cameras in coaches, as well as introduction of premium sleeper long-distance express trains.

Focus On Passenger Amenities And Safety

DRM Pankaj Singh attentively addressed each query, assuring passengers of sustained efforts towards augmenting passenger amenities, strengthening safety systems, and delivering modern, technology-driven travel experiences.

He further encouraged passengers to join hands with Railways by maintaining cleanliness, adopting responsible travel habits, and contributing positively to the nation-building journey.

Amrit Samvaad Aligned With Vision Of Viksit Bharat @ 2047

The Amrit Samvaad initiative seeks to build a collaborative platform where citizen feedback translates into meaningful action, paving the way towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, fully aligned with the vision of Amrit Kaal and Panch Pran.

