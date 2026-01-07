PADI Celebrates 60 Years With 1.28 Lakh Members, 6600 Dive Centres & 30 Million Diver Certifications |

Mumbai: Sixty years since John Cronin and Ralph Erickson sparked a vision in a small US apartment that would change the sport of diving forever, Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has stood out as one of the world's largest and most trusted scuba diving organisations. Cronin and Erickson forged PADI’s humble beginnings with only USD $30 and now, the organisation has a global membership of 1.28 lakh professionals and 6,600 dive centres and resorts in more than 180 countries who together have issued over 30 million diver certifications.

Scuba Diving in India

PADI first introduced the diver education system to India in the late 1990s. Today, scuba diving has grown into an increasingly popular adventure sport, with PADI dive centres spread across the country, including Mumbai, Lakshadweep, the Andaman Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Bengaluru, and Kerala, among other locations.

Leadership and Vision

In 2003, the leadership torch for PADI was passed to Dr. Drew Richardson, president and CEO for PADI Worldwide, who marks his own 40th anniversary of dedicated service to the organisation this year. Under his guidance, PADI evolved into a purpose-driven global lifestyle brand that continually advances diver education, safety, ocean access, and marine protection, ensuring that the underwater world remains accessible to all.

Celebrating Six Decades

“Sixty years ago, a torch was lit, and a movement was born beneath the sea. Since then, we have built upon that legacy with the same spirit of adventure, friendship, and purpose that began the dream of bringing the world closer to the ocean, one diver at a time. This year, we celebrate the progress that we have made towards our mission to create a billion Torchbearers to explore and protect the ocean together,” said Dr. Richardson.

Ocean Conservation Initiatives

PADI rolled out the Pillars of Ocean Change, which was designed to unite the global dive community in working together on the organisation’s vision to achieve balance between humanity and the ocean. With the support of global non-profits PADI AWARE and the PADI Foundation, it has provided more than USD $6M in grants for marine research, science, and education, fuelled over 3,50,000 local initiatives that create positive ocean change, protected over 100 vulnerable shark and ray species, untangled over 41,000 marine animals, removed over 2.5 million pieces of debris as well as adopted and monitored over 3,300 dive sites with 28,000 surveys.

Mission and Impact

“Founded by divers for divers, PADI is an organisation that has long been obsessed with transforming lives and creating positive ocean change by making the underwater world accessible to all. Since the very beginning, the global PADI membership has inspired millions to dive with confidence and purpose, teach others, elevate diver safety, and carry the torch. And with each new diver we certify, we add to our ability to lift the seas and each other,” Dr. Richardson added.

Future Plans

Now planning for the next sixty years, the organisation looks to welcome millions more as certified PADI divers who are trained to both seek adventure and save the ocean.

Optimism for Next Generations

“I’m excited about the future of PADI, because we’re on the brink of something big. I see a future of optimism, one that includes all of us working together to inspire the next generations of ocean advocates. Humanity and the ocean are both vulnerable, both co-dependent. Divers are a fortunate group of people who understand this. I see a future where one billion people think and feel this way. This is the art of the possible and what PADI is determined to achieve. Together, we will create positive ocean change,” he added.

