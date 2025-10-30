Mumbai: Upset Over Their Relationship, Woman's Brother Stabs KEM Doctor | Representative Image

A shocking incident has come to light from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, where a doctor was stabbed by the brother of a woman staff member working at the hospital, as reported by NDTV. The incident has sparked concern among hospital employees and raised questions about safety within medical institutions.

The doctor suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital where the attack took place. According to officials, the incident occurred inside the hospital premises, and the motive appears to be personal rather than professional.

Personal Rivalry Behind the Attack

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the attack stemmed from a personal rivalry. The accused, who is the brother of a woman working at KEM Hospital, was reportedly upset about the relationship between his sister and the doctor.

In a fit of anger, he allegedly attacked the doctor with the help of two accomplices. The three men managed to flee the scene immediately after the assault.

Police Launch Manhunt

A case of attempted murder has been registered, and police have begun a search operation to track down the accused trio.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, with doctors demanding better security measures to ensure the safety of healthcare workers across Mumbai hospitals.