Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary

Mumbai: The Union government on Wednesday repatriated senior IAS officer Rajesh Aggarwal, currently serving as secretary for persons with disabilities in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to his parent cadre, Maharashtra. He is likely to take charge as the next Chief Secretary of Maharashtra next week, succeeding Rajesh Kumar, who retires at the end of November, senior officials confirmed to news agency PTI.

Rajesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, was appointed as chief secretary in June this year following the retirement of Sujata Saunik. He was originally due to retire on August 30 but was granted a three-month extension, which concludes on November 30. With his tenure ending, the state administration has moved quickly to ensure a smooth transition at the top bureaucratic post.

Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal?

Aggarwal, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has been on central deputation for almost a decade. Over the years, he has served in several key ministries, including Financial Services, Petroleum, Tribal Affairs, Skill Development and Social Welfare, earning a reputation as a dynamic and reform-oriented bureaucrat.

In his earlier tenure with the Maharashtra government, Aggarwal held prominent positions such as Collector of Akola and served in crucial departments, including Information Technology, Accounts, and Treasury.

His tenure as IT Secretary was particularly noted for modernising e-governance systems in the state. His appointment is seen as a key move, given his strong administrative background and central government experience across multiple sectors.

Aggarwal To Retire In November 2026

Aggarwal, who is due to retire in November 2026, is expected to bring stability and continuity to the state administration ahead of a crucial election year. His appointment, however, may disappoint a few senior officers from the 1989, 1990 and 1991 batches, who were seen as potential contenders for the chief secretary’s post.

