Maharashtra Politics: PJP Leader Bacchu Kadu To Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Today As Farmers’ Protest Over Loan Waiver Intensifies

Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu (L) & Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Nagpur: The statewide farmers’ agitation led by Prahar Janshakti Party leader and former MLA Bacchu Kadu entered a crucial phase on Thursday, with Kadu scheduled to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai at 7 PM to discuss key farmer demands, including complete loan waiver and 22 other issues.

While Kadu accepted the invitation for talks from the Chief Minister late Wednesday night, he has made it clear that the sit-in protest on the national highway will continue until an official resolution is announced.

Thousands of farmers have joined the protest, braving heavy rain in Nagpur and parts of Marathwada, which has been caused by Cyclone Montha. The cyclone has lashed the Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts with unseasonal showers.

“In every agitation, some things are gained while others are lost. Even a good decision can sometimes seem unfavorable at first. What matters most is our honesty and unity in this movement. If success doesn’t come today, we don’t need anyone’s permission to continue our protest,” Bacchu Kadu said according to a report by Loksatta.

Kadu also thanked the media for amplifying the movement across Maharashtra and added that “the time has come to see whether the ‘lower god’ (the government) answers the prayers after the ‘upper god’ (the rains) has.”

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray is set to hold a public meeting today, where he is likely to present findings on discrepancies in voter lists, an issue his party has been raising ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

Across the state, multiple developments are unfolding, from rain alerts in various districts to protests and political activities gaining pace, keeping Maharashtra on edge as the day’s events could shape both the farmers’ movement and political narrative in the weeks ahead.