 Supreme Court Grants Maharashtra Govt One Week To File Documents In 2016 Surendra Gadling Arson Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSupreme Court Grants Maharashtra Govt One Week To File Documents In 2016 Surendra Gadling Arson Case

Supreme Court Grants Maharashtra Govt One Week To File Documents In 2016 Surendra Gadling Arson Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted one week time to the Maharashtra government for filing documents in a 2016 arson case involving advocate Surendra Gadling in which the apex court had flagged the delay in trial.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:59 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court grants final one-week extension to Maharashtra government to file documents in advocate Surendra Gadling’s 2016 Surjagarh arson case | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted one week time to the Maharashtra government for filing documents in a 2016 arson case involving advocate Surendra Gadling in which the apex court had flagged the delay in trial.

Bench Hears Gadling’s Bail Challenge

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi was hearing Gadling's plea challenging a January 2023 order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him bail in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

State Seeks More Time To File Papers

FPJ Shorts
Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports
Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports
Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating
Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Airoli Woman Duped Of ₹20 Lakh By Fake ISRO Scientist; Rabale Police Recover ₹14.7 Lakh
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Airoli Woman Duped Of ₹20 Lakh By Fake ISRO Scientist; Rabale Police Recover ₹14.7 Lakh
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Taloja; Husband, In-Laws Arrested
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Taloja; Husband, In-Laws Arrested

During the hearing on Wednesday, additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the state, requested the bench to grant a week's time to place the documents.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, opposed the request and said over four weeks had already gone by and the state was still seeking more time.

Final Extension Granted

Raju urged the bench that one week's time be granted to file documents as a last chance.

Read Also
Supreme Court Seeks Report From States, UTs On Implementation Of Student Mental Health Guidelines
article-image

The bench granted a week's time to the state for filing documents. It also granted liberty to Gadling to file a counter affidavit and posted the matter for hearing after that.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports

Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Nab Main Accused’s Brother With Forged Passports

Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating

Man Posing As Central Minister’s PA Enters Mumbai Police Chief’s Office; Held For Cheating

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Airoli Woman Duped Of ₹20 Lakh By Fake ISRO Scientist; Rabale Police...

Navi Mumbai Crime News: Airoli Woman Duped Of ₹20 Lakh By Fake ISRO Scientist; Rabale Police...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Taloja;...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment In Taloja;...

Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Ghatkopar Resident Dies In Drunk-Driving Crash At Chembur's Tilak Nagar;...

Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Ghatkopar Resident Dies In Drunk-Driving Crash At Chembur's Tilak Nagar;...