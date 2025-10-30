Supreme Court Grants Maharashtra Govt One Week To File Documents In 2016 Surendra Gadling Arson Case

Supreme Court grants final one-week extension to Maharashtra government to file documents in advocate Surendra Gadling’s 2016 Surjagarh arson case | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted one week time to the Maharashtra government for filing documents in a 2016 arson case involving advocate Surendra Gadling in which the apex court had flagged the delay in trial.

Bench Hears Gadling’s Bail Challenge

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi was hearing Gadling's plea challenging a January 2023 order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him bail in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

State Seeks More Time To File Papers

During the hearing on Wednesday, additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the state, requested the bench to grant a week's time to place the documents.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, opposed the request and said over four weeks had already gone by and the state was still seeking more time.

Final Extension Granted

Raju urged the bench that one week's time be granted to file documents as a last chance.

The bench granted a week's time to the state for filing documents. It also granted liberty to Gadling to file a counter affidavit and posted the matter for hearing after that.

