 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused

2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused

The appeal filed through advocate Mateen Shaikh, seeks to set aside the acquittals of all the accused persons. It has also sought re-examination of key witnesses and missing evidence, which the victims allege were deliberately excluded or suppressed by a compromised prosecution.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All 7 Accused | FPJ

Mumbai: The families of the victims of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the acquittal of all seven accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Col. Prasad Purohit.

On July 31, a special NIA court had acquitted all seven accused observing that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. 

About The Appeal

The appeal filed through advocate Mateen Shaikh, seeks to set aside the acquittals of all the accused persons. It has also sought re-examination of key witnesses and missing evidence, which the victims allege were deliberately excluded or suppressed by a compromised prosecution. 

FPJ Shorts
43-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Hidden Under Bed In West Bengal's Gobardanga; Sons, Brother-in-Law Quizzed
43-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Hidden Under Bed In West Bengal's Gobardanga; Sons, Brother-in-Law Quizzed
BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
BPSC MVI/MDO Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
‘Inconsistency Probably Confused Viewers’: Akshay Dev Bindra On Kumkum Bhagya’s Low TRP & Show Going Off Air
‘Inconsistency Probably Confused Viewers’: Akshay Dev Bindra On Kumkum Bhagya’s Low TRP & Show Going Off Air
Amazon Great Indian Festival Start Date Revealed, Prime Users To Get Early Access
Amazon Great Indian Festival Start Date Revealed, Prime Users To Get Early Access

The appeal will come up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Ajey Gadkari. 

Read Also
Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday
article-image
Read Also
'Coconuts, Toys & More': 15 Senior Mumbai Airport Officials Forced To Resign For 'Stealing'...
article-image

About The Case

On September 29, 2008, a bomb planted on a motorcycle went off in Malegaon, killing six persons and injuring 101. The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad had later arrested 11 persons for their alleged roles in the blasts. However a decade later only seven were put to trial and others were discharged. s

The case was initially probed by the Anti Terrorism Squad. In 2011, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation. 

The trial in the case was concluded in July 2024, with the prosecution presenting testimony from 323 witnesses and submitting approximately 9,997 documents and 404 articles as evidence during the trial. Out of the 323 witnesses, 34 did not support the prosecution’s case and were declared hostile. 

Till date, the Maharashtra government has not challenged the acquittals before the high court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All...

2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Families Of Victims Approach Bombay HC, Challenging Acquittal Of All...

'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport...

'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport...

'Coconuts, Toys & More': 15 Senior Mumbai Airport Officials Forced To Resign For 'Stealing'...

'Coconuts, Toys & More': 15 Senior Mumbai Airport Officials Forced To Resign For 'Stealing'...

Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday