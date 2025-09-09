Mumbai News: BMC’s 4D Echo Machine Procurement Stuck Amid Poor Tender Response | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to procure advanced 4D echocardiography machines for its hospitals and medical colleges has run into delays, with the tendering process repeatedly extended due to poor response from vendors.

Tender Extensions Raise Concerns

The civic body had floated a tender in July to acquire four 4D echo and colour Doppler systems for the cardiology departments of major hospitals, including KEM and Nair. But the bid submission deadline has already been pushed back four times. A senior BMC official said the first extension was due to an increase in the number of machines, while subsequent extensions were prompted by insufficient participation in the bidding process.

Machines Planned for Major Hospitals

As per the plan, one machine each will be installed at the Cardiology and Cardiac Anaesthesia departments of KEM Hospital, and one each at LTMG and Nair Hospitals. The tender includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning, along with standard accessories, a three-year warranty, and seven years of comprehensive maintenance.

Why 4D Echo Matters in Cardiac Care

Cardiology experts say 4D echocardiography offers real-time 3D imaging of the beating heart, valves and blood flow—crucial in diagnosing congenital heart defects, valve disorders and heart failure. Doctors and patients are awaiting the technology eagerly, but the prolonged tender process has left the project in limbo.

Peripheral Hospitals Left Behind

While the initiative has been welcomed as a much-needed technological boost for civic hospitals, health activists have cautioned against ignoring peripheral facilities. At VN Desai Hospital, for instance, a 2D echo machine has reportedly been lying unused due to the absence of a qualified cardiologist. “Most elderly patients undergoing surgery are advised to get a 2D echo for anesthesia fitness. With no facility available, they are forced to go to private centres or SevenHills Hospital, often paying from their own pockets,” said a local activist.

Call for Equitable Healthcare Access

Experts stress that alongside upgrades at tertiary hospitals, BMC must also strengthen peripheral centres to ensure equitable access and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients.