Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday

Mumbai: Following 5 day hunger strike orchestrated by Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange, the Maharashtra government will issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Maratha individuals as part of the Seva Pandharwada initiative, a 15-day campaign starting September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's birthday,

This campaign will last until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The move comes after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil ended his five-day hunger strike in Mumbai, celebrating the government's promise to issue these certificates, a primary demand of his protest.

The Pune divisional commissioner has directed district collectors across five districts to facilitate the issuance of these certificates. This follows a government resolution (GR) that acknowledges the 1918 Hyderabad Gazette, which classifies certain agricultural Marathas as Kunbis.

Jarange-Patil's hunger strike stirred significant public interest and support, leading to over 30,000 attendees in Mumbai, resulting in disruptions in transportation. Activists expect that thousands of Marathas will be able to obtain Kunbi certificates, allowing them to benefit from reservations under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar divisional commissioner is working on a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this process. The Justice Shinde committee is set to meet to discuss the issuance of these certificates according to the new rules established in the recent GR. The government has already distributed approximately 250,000 Kunbi certificates in Marathwada, based on the evidence organized by this committee.

Jarange-Patil has warned that if the certificates aren’t distributed by the anticipated date, protests may resume. His recent statements highlight the significance of the September 17 date, also recognised as Marathwada Liberation Day, while emphasizing the urgency for governmental action. He asserts that the Maratha community needs to remain patient and vigilant regarding the fulfillment of the GR promises.

Furthermore, some voices within the Maratha community express skepticism over the proposed benefits of the GR, highlighting ongoing debates and divisive opinions about its implications. Nonetheless, the issuance of Kunbi certificates is viewed as a crucial step in securing educational and job reservations for Marathas in Maharashtra.