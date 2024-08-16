Mumbai: Phase 1 Of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Launches, Benefits 80 Lakh Women; Political Dispute Erupts

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare | X

Mumbai: The first phase of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana' has officially commenced, with over 80 lakh eligible women receiving benefits so far, according to Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare.

Minister Tatkare announced that the distribution process began on August 14. To date, 3,000 rupees for two months' benefits have been deposited into the bank accounts of 80 lakh women across the state. The remaining eligible women are expected to receive their benefits by August 17.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme aims to enhance the economic independence, health, and nutrition of women while reinforcing their crucial roles within families and promoting self-reliance. Following the scheme's announcement, it has received enthusiastic support from women, with over 1.62 Crore registrations recorded as of August 14.

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेचा लाभ देण्यासाठी बँकेची प्रक्रिया सुरू *

मुंबई,दि.१४ मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेचा लाभ देण्यासाठी बँकेची प्रक्रिया आजपासून सुरू झाली आहे.

राज्यात आतापर्यत १ कोटी ६४ लाख ४० हजारपेक्षा अधिक महिलांची नोंदणी पूर्ण झाली आहे.यातील जवळपास… pic.twitter.com/rTsrzqVVrM — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) August 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Supraiya Sule, MP NCP SCP group has urged women to promptly withdraw their funds from the bank, cautioning that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are claiming they will take the money back. She advised all women who have received funds in their accounts to withdraw them quickly, criticizing the government by stating that its actions are unpredictable.

In response to Sule's criticism, BJP women state president Chitra Wagh commented that the Mahayuti government has begun depositing funds into the accounts of beneficiaries as promised, highlighting Sule's dissatisfaction as a recurring issue.

Wagh accused Sule of having a negative attitude, stating that she neither contributes nor accepts others' efforts. Wagh remarked that Sule and other opposition leaders have started a smear campaign against the scheme instead of welcoming it with open arms, thus exposing their own distorted mindset.

Wagh criticized opposition figures who are capitalizing on any trivial remarks made by non-party members. She emphasized that the money is being directly deposited into women's accounts, and that the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers have proven their commitment to their promises. Wagh advised all women in the state to remain cautious of the misleading propaganda spread by Sule and her associates.