'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution is not just about transforming the transport sector but about shaping a cleaner, healthier and economically stronger Mumbai. He stressed that creating an eco-friendly city is a collective responsibility and can only be achieved through joint efforts by all stakeholders.

Sarnaik was speaking as the chief guest at the event “Wheels of Change – Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai's Auto & Taxi Drivers” held in the city. The programme brought together policymakers, experts and industry leaders to discuss the future of EV adoption in Mumbai.

The event was attended by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Secretary Dr. Avinash Dhakne, World Resources Institute (WRI) India CEO Madhav Pai and other dignitaries.

In his address, the minister underlined the state government’s commitment to making Maharashtra, including Mumbai, a hub of green mobility under its Electric Vehicle Policy. He said that the active participation of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of this mission.

“Electric vehicles are not only environment-friendly alternatives but also instruments of economic empowerment for public transport drivers. They free drivers from fluctuating fuel costs while opening up opportunities for better earnings,” Sarnaik said.

Highlighting the broader impact of EV adoption, the minister added that the shift towards cleaner mobility will pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable urban future. He reiterated that the collective responsibility of citizens, policymakers and drivers alike will ensure that Mumbai evolves into a model city for green transport.

Maha Govt's Push For EV Vehicles

The state government has been aggressively pushing EV adoption through incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure development, including charging stations. Officials at the event also discussed strategies to expand EV penetration among auto and taxi fleets, which form a major part of Mumbai’s daily commute.

Sarnaik concluded by stressing that the EV revolution represents an opportunity to simultaneously tackle pollution, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and strengthen the financial stability of drivers. “The future we envision is a Mumbai that is cleaner, healthier and economically prosperous and EVs are at the heart of that vision,” he said.