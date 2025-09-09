 'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was speaking as the chief guest at the event “Wheels of Change – Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai's Auto & Taxi Drivers” held in the city. The programme brought together policymakers, experts and industry leaders to discuss the future of EV adoption in Mumbai.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday said that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution is not just about transforming the transport sector but about shaping a cleaner, healthier and economically stronger Mumbai. He stressed that creating an eco-friendly city is a collective responsibility and can only be achieved through joint efforts by all stakeholders.

Sarnaik was speaking as the chief guest at the event “Wheels of Change – Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai's Auto & Taxi Drivers” held in the city. The programme brought together policymakers, experts and industry leaders to discuss the future of EV adoption in Mumbai.

The event was attended by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Secretary Dr. Avinash Dhakne, World Resources Institute (WRI) India CEO Madhav Pai and other dignitaries.

In his address, the minister underlined the state government’s commitment to making Maharashtra, including Mumbai, a hub of green mobility under its Electric Vehicle Policy. He said that the active participation of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of this mission.

FPJ Shorts
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years

“Electric vehicles are not only environment-friendly alternatives but also instruments of economic empowerment for public transport drivers. They free drivers from fluctuating fuel costs while opening up opportunities for better earnings,” Sarnaik said.

Highlighting the broader impact of EV adoption, the minister added that the shift towards cleaner mobility will pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable urban future. He reiterated that the collective responsibility of citizens, policymakers and drivers alike will ensure that Mumbai evolves into a model city for green transport.

Read Also
'Buying This Car Not Big Deal': Maha Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik States He Bought Tesla To...
article-image

Maha Govt's Push For EV Vehicles

The state government has been aggressively pushing EV adoption through incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure development, including charging stations. Officials at the event also discussed strategies to expand EV penetration among auto and taxi fleets, which form a major part of Mumbai’s daily commute.

Sarnaik concluded by stressing that the EV revolution represents an opportunity to simultaneously tackle pollution, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and strengthen the financial stability of drivers. “The future we envision is a Mumbai that is cleaner, healthier and economically prosperous and EVs are at the heart of that vision,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport...

'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport...

'Coconuts, Toys & More': 15 Senior Mumbai Airport Officials Forced To Resign For 'Stealing'...

'Coconuts, Toys & More': 15 Senior Mumbai Airport Officials Forced To Resign For 'Stealing'...

Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

Thane: Massive Fire Erupts At Biryani Shop In Lodha Palava, Dombivli

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Government To Issue Kunbi Caste Certificates From PM Modi's Birthday

Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At...

Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At...