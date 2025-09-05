'Buying This Car Not Big Deal': Maha Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik States He Bought Tesla To Inspire EV Adoption, Trolled | VIDEO | X (@PratapSarnaik)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has sparked controversy as the first person to own a Tesla in India, mere months after the American electric vehicle giant opened its showroom in Mumbai.

While talking to the press, Sarnaik stated, “It is not a big deal to buy a car, but I have bought this car to give a message that the Environment Protection Agency is buying an electric vehicle as a transport minister. In the next 10 years, there should be a maximum number of electric vehicles in Maharashtra. This is the dream of our government.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the reveal of his new acquisition, Sarnaik informed reporters that he plans to gift the car to his grandson as a symbolic act to encourage “early awareness” of environmentally friendly transportation.

Sarnaik secured the first Tesla when the showroom opened in Mumbai last July. He announced he would be the “first to acquire Tesla in India,” a statement that became a reality today.

A new milestone towards green mobility - proud to welcome Tesla home!@Tesla @purveshsarnaik



[ Pratap Sarnaik Tesla, Pratap Sarnaik new car, Tesla electric car Maharashtra, Pratap Sarnaik Tesla India, Green mobility Maharashtra, Tesla electric car India, Pratap Sarnaik… pic.twitter.com/W5Md2fSmqe — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 5, 2025

Nonetheless, his statement triggered significant criticism on the internet, with opponents labeling him a hypocrite for failing to opt for a Swadeshi option such as Tata or Mahindra EVs. Social media was filled with sarcastic comments, with one user stating, “Swadeshi product khud Modi ke minister nahi khareed rahe,” while another asked, “Mahindra aur Tata ki EV kyun nahi li?” “Modiji ke Swadeshi ke naare ka kya hua?” Numerous users also condemned him for the state of the roads at Ghodbunder, located close to his own constituency.

Numerous internet users attacked the BJP government and its members for promoting Swadeshi and product boycotts while buying luxury goods, underscoring a gap between political statements and personal actions, stressing self-interest above national interest.

Read Also Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes 1st Tesla Owner In Mumbai As Deliveries Begin...

Many netizens tagged Prime Minister Modi, urging him to take action, while others ridiculed Sarnaik’s “fascination with foreign cars” during a period when Maharashtra faces fundamental infrastructure issues.