Simone Tata Funeral: Family Members & Friends Gather At Colaba Church To Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata's Stepmother | Video

Mumbai: Family members and friends gathered at the Cathedral of the Holy Name in Colaba, on Saturday, December 6, for the funeral of Simone Tata, mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of Ratan Tata.

Who Were The Attendees?

According to several media reports, a funeral mass was held at the Mumbai Church, and some of the attendees included Noel Tata, Maya Tata, Neville Tata, Manasi Tata, Saurabh Agrawal (Group Chief Financial Officer), Shapoorji Mistry, Praveer Sinha (CEO Tata Power), Nadir Godrej, Hafeez Contractor, among others.

The video shared on social media showed family and friends gathered to offer prayers and express their condolences on the passing of a pioneer business leader.

Simone Tata, who helped shape Lakmé into a household name in beauty, passed away in Mumbai on December 5 at the age of 95. According to reports, she died at Breach Candy Hospital after complications linked to Parkinson’s disease.

All You Need To Know About Simone Tata

Born Simone Naval Dunoyer in Geneva, Switzerland, she first arrived in India as a tourist in 1953. Two years later, she married Naval H. Tata and went on to play a key role in the Tata Group’s consumer business ventures, beginning her career with the group in the 1960s.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Pay Tribute To Simone Tata

Calling Simone Tata a 'Sheero', Biocon Founder Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to social media and said, "Deeply saddened that my Shero is no more. Simone Tata was the doyen of Women Business Leaders. I hugely admired her acumen & courage to pioneer Lakmé as a cosmetic era in India. Her rich legacy is etched in history forever. Deepest condolences to Noel Tata & family Om Shanthi"

NCPA Cancels 'The Park' Event In Powai

NCPA has cancelled its NCPA@thePark event, which was scheduled to be held in Powai on December 6 due to the passing of Ms. Simone Tata. Taking to X, it wrote, "We deeply regret to inform you that tomorrow’s edition of NCPA@thePark in Powai has been cancelled due to the passing of Ms. Simone Tata, the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Trent Ltd."

We deeply regret to inform you that tomorrow’s edition of NCPA@thePark in Powai has been cancelled due to the passing of Ms. Simone Tata, the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Trent Ltd. pic.twitter.com/seH1by0FOg — NCPA Mumbai (@NCPAMumbai) December 5, 2025

