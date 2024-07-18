 Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna: Latur School Lab Assistant Held For Accepting ₹400 Bribe
PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna: Latur School Lab Assistant Held For Accepting ₹400 Bribe | Representational photo

A laboratory assistant from a school in Latur district has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹400 from a woman who needed her sister's school leaving certificate, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman had sought her sister's school leaving certificate to help her avail of the benefit under the government's 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which provides those eligible with a monthly allowance of ₹1,500.

After the 45-year-old accused, who was also engaged in office work, demanded ₹400 to get the certificate issued, the woman complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the official said.

The ACB laid a trap and nabbed the lab assistant on Tuesday while accepting the bribe, the official said. On ACB's complaint, the Deoni police have registered against the accused, he added.

