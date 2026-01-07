 Two Men Arrested And Two Minors Detained For Allegedly Kidnapping And Murdering 17-Year-Old Boy In Pune Over Past Enmity
Pune police arrested two men and detained two minors for allegedly kidnapping and killing 17-year-old Aman Singh Gachand over a previous enmity. The accused reportedly lured the victim using a fake social media account, took him to a deserted area near Khed Shivapur, attacked him with a sharp weapon, and buried the body. Police are set to exhume the body for further investigation.

Wednesday, January 07, 2026
article-image
Police have arrested two men and detained as many minors for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy and killing him over some previous enmity on the outskirts of Pune | Representational Image

Pune: Police have arrested two men and detained as many minors for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy and killing him over some previous enmity on the outskirts of Pune, officials said.

The deceased, Aman Singh Gachand, a resident of Tingre Nagar in the city, was reported missing on December 29.

"During the probe and technical analysis, it came to light that accused - Prathmesh Adhal and Nagesh Dhabale and two minors allegedly lured Gachand by contacting him using a social media account of a girl and called him to Katraj area where they kidnapped him," a police official said.

After that, they took him to a deserted area near Khed Shivapur on the outskirts of Pune, and attacked him with a sharp weapon and later buried his body, he said.

Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader...
article-image

"During the probe, the police zeroed down on these accused. After being taken into custody and interrogated, the accused confessed to killing Gachand over some previous enmity. The body will be exhumed in the presence of district officials," he said.

They are also probing whether the accused impersonated a girl through a social media account to lure the deceased before kidnapping him, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

