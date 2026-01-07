 Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader Allegedly Confined And Threatened At Gunpoint
Kashimira police have arrested the prime accused in a Rs 2.17 crore fraud case in which a Karnataka-based trader was allegedly confined in hotels in Mira Road and threatened at gunpoint to share banking credentials. The accused was nabbed in Navi Mumbai; further probe is underway.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Kashimira police arrest the prime accused in a Rs 2.17 crore fraud case involving confinement and threats at gunpoint | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar, Jan 07: The Crime Detection Branch (Unit 1) of Kashimira police has arrested the prime accused in a major financial fraud case involving the illegal transfer of over Rs 2.17 crore from a Karnataka-based businessman after he was allegedly confined in a hotel and threatened at gunpoint.

Businessman lured to Kashimira on investment pretext

According to the police, the victim, Shamantkumar Shadak Sharappa Karder (31), a trader from Shimoga district in Karnataka, was contacted on December 15, 2025, by an unidentified person who introduced himself as Ankit.

The caller claimed he was interested in making a financial investment in the complainant’s company and asked him to come to Kashimira in Mira Road East.

Victim allegedly confined in hotel rooms

Acting on the request, the complainant travelled to Kashimira, where the accused allegedly took him first to A.R. Paradise Hotel and later to R.K. Premier Hotel and Lodge. Police said the trader was wrongfully confined in hotel rooms between December 15 and December 18, 2025.

Threats at gunpoint, bank credentials obtained

During this period, the accused allegedly threatened the complainant with a pistol, while an accomplice wielded a knife, and forced him to share his internet banking credentials. Using the details, the accused carried out unauthorised online transactions amounting to Rs 2,17,63,287.07 from the complainant’s Axis Bank current account without his consent.

Case registered under BNS and Arms Act

Based on the complaint, Kashimira police registered a case on January 2 under Sections 109, 119(1), 127(3), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Accused tracked through technical investigation

Police said the accused had attempted to conceal his identity by using an international mobile number from the United Kingdom. However, following a technical and skill-based investigation, the Crime Detection Branch identified and arrested the main accused, Ankit Bapu Thombre (40), a resident of Manpada, Dombivli East, Thane district. He was arrested from Shilphata in Navi Mumbai on January 6, 2026.

Vehicle seized, probe continues

The police also seized a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle allegedly used in the crime. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused committed the offence with the help of accomplices. He has been handed over to Kashimira police station for further legal action. Further investigation is underway.

