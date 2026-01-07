Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Bail Pleas In Pune Porsche Accident Case That Killed Two IT Professionals

The Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on pleas filed by two accused seeking bail in the Pune Porsche car accident case that claimed two lives in May 2024.

Aditya Avinash Sood (52) and Ashish Satish Mittal (37) were arrested on August 19 last year, as their blood samples were used for tests in connection with two minors who were in the car along with the 17-year-old main accused at the time of the accident.

On May 19, 2024, a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the state government on their pleas against the Bombay High Court order rejecting bail. The high court on December 16 last year rejected the bail pleas of eight accused, including Sood and Mittal, in the case.

The juvenile justice board (JJB) had granted bail to the minor accused on lenient terms, sparking nationwide outrage. The bail conditions included writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

As bail to the accused juvenile triggered outrage, the Pune police approached the JJB to review its decision. The board then modified the order and sent the juvenile to an observation home. In June, the high court ordered the release of the juvenile.

While the juvenile involved in the case was released from an observation home, a total of 10 accused -- his parents Vishal Agarwal and Shivani Agarwal, two doctors -- Ajay Tawre and Shreehari Halnor, Sassoon hospital's staffer Atul Ghatkamble, two middlemen and three others -- Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh -- were sent to jail in the blood sample swapping case.

