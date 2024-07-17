 Boosting Organ Donation In MP: Give 'Guard Of Honour' To Donor During Last Rites, SOTTO Appeals To Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBoosting Organ Donation In MP: Give 'Guard Of Honour' To Donor During Last Rites, SOTTO Appeals To Govt

Boosting Organ Donation In MP: Give 'Guard Of Honour' To Donor During Last Rites, SOTTO Appeals To Govt

Dean MGM and ex-officio in-charge SOTTO Dr Sanjay Dixit also appeal to the government to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to donor's family for performing last rites

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 01:45 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to boost cadaveric organ donation in the state, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) has appealed to the state government to give a 'guard of honour' to the donor during his last rites.

Moreover, the SOTTO has also requested the government to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the family of the deceased donor to perform the last rites in a dignified manner.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean MGM Medical College and ex officio in-charge of SOTTO, dashed off a letter to the commissioner, Medical Education for the same and he believes that the government will take appropriate steps for the same.

Read Also
MP To Observe 2025 As 'Industry Year', Will Hold Global Investors Meet In Bhopal: CM Yadav
article-image

'Donated organs are given free of cost to the needy based on the waiting list. One person can donate life to 8 needy people by organ donation. It is a tough decision for the family but it gives a new lease of life to the needy and the government must motivate people for the same,' Dr Dixit said.

Explaining the importance of boosting organ donation, he added, 'About 1.12 lakh people are on the national waiting list for vital organs to get a new lease of life and the number is increasing every 10 minutes. Shockingly, over 20 people die every day while waiting to get donated organs.'

Read Also
MP Woman Raped By Tantrik On Pretext Of 'Ritual' To Cure Hubby's Alcohol Addiction
article-image

Giving a guard of honour to a deceased organ donor during his last rites will boost the motivation of the donor family and also give them a sense of pride along with giving a positive message to society.

'Madhya Pradesh is developing swiftly in terms of organ donation as the number is increasing every year. I believe that the state government will take up the initiative at the earliest,' Dr Dixit added.

Read Also
MP BJP Leader Abhishek Pandey Arrested For Killing Dalit Youth, Used Political Power To Obtain...
article-image

Odisha leads by example

Odisha is the only state in the country which has taken the lead and has started giving the guard of honour to the deceased donor. Madhya Pradesh would be the second state if it follows the lead.

MP second in organ donation pledge

Madhya Pradesh stands on second spot in terms of organ donation pledges in the country. National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation. (NOTTO) has run a campaign to pledge for organ donation and the state is following Rajasthan in the chart.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Boosting Organ Donation In MP: Give 'Guard Of Honour' To Donor During Last Rites, SOTTO Appeals To...

Boosting Organ Donation In MP: Give 'Guard Of Honour' To Donor During Last Rites, SOTTO Appeals To...

Indore: Rs 7 Crore Swept Away In Water Leakage At MYH's New OT Complex

Indore: Rs 7 Crore Swept Away In Water Leakage At MYH's New OT Complex

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle A Never-Ending Problem In Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle A Never-Ending Problem In Bhikangaon

CLAMPDOWN: Collector Imposes Rs 2L Fine On Ratlam's Chaitanya Techno School, School May Lose...

CLAMPDOWN: Collector Imposes Rs 2L Fine On Ratlam's Chaitanya Techno School, School May Lose...

MP: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Bull Attack in Sardarpur, Gram Panchayat's Negligence Alleged

MP: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Bull Attack in Sardarpur, Gram Panchayat's Negligence Alleged