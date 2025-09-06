Indore Man Arrested For Making Illegal Firecrackers

Indore: Dacoity At Farmer’s Farmhouse Cracked, 4 Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man for illegally manufacturing and storing firecrackers in a godown in the Aerodrome police station area, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the godown near Yog Mandir Garden in Sangam Nagar and seized a large quantity of explosives.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Kumar Sharma said that the accused has been identified as Sonu Prajapat, a resident of Banganga. During the raid, police found five plastic sacks filled with firecrackers (sutli bombs), a container of raw gunpowder, and another sack containing bomb-making materials such as wicks, stickers, packaging supplies, and a weighing scale.

In total, six sacks of explosive material, valued around Rs 85,000, were recovered.

When questioned, Sonu failed to produce any valid license for manufacturing or storing firecrackers. Police confirmed that he was engaged in the illegal production, storage, and distribution of explosives without permission.

A case was registered against the accused under section 9(B)(C) of the Explosives Act. Officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether others are involved in the illegal manufacturing.