 Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tension Erupts During Eid Procession In Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Communal Tension Erupts During Eid Procession In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tension Erupts During Eid Procession In Khandwa

Hindu organisations blocked Khandwa-Khalwa Road for four hours and staged a sit-in protest

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tension Erupts During Eid Procession In Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Communal tensions flared up during Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Kharkala village of Khandwa district, on Friday.

As per reports, Mubarik, who was recently released on bail, allegedly threatened Bajrang Dal activist Vijay Bagda in front of his house over an old dispute. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Following the incident, outraged Hindu organisations blocked Khandwa-Khalwa Road for four hours. Hundreds staged a sit-in protest demanding police action against the accused.

Police and local officials, including Harsud SDM RC Khatedia, SDOP Lokendra Singh, Khalwa tehsildar Rajesh Kochle, naib tehsildar Vinod Yadav and Roshni Chowki police, arrived at the scene and held discussions with community leaders and villagers to understand and diffuse the situation.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Businessman Accused In ₹37 Crore GST Fake Invoice Fraud Case
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Businessman Accused In ₹37 Crore GST Fake Invoice Fraud Case
VIDEO: Devotees Crushed After Ganesh Idol Falls From Crane During Immersion In Telangana
VIDEO: Devotees Crushed After Ganesh Idol Falls From Crane During Immersion In Telangana
Who Was Ayush Alias Govind Komkar? 20-Year-Old Shot Dead In Pune’s Nana Peth On Ganpati Visarjan Eve
Who Was Ayush Alias Govind Komkar? 20-Year-Old Shot Dead In Pune’s Nana Peth On Ganpati Visarjan Eve
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Couple Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Dumper Near Vashi Toll Naka; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Couple Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Dumper Near Vashi Toll Naka; Case Registered
Read Also
Indore Rat Case Example Of BJP Government Corruption: Congress Leader Mukesh Nayak
article-image

Vijay Bagda said that Mubarik had attacked his brother Vinod Bagda on June 13, 2024, and a case was registered under Section 307 with Khalwa police station. Mubarik was granted bail afterwards. Vijay alleged that the Muslim community deliberately routed the procession past his house, a route he claimed was never used before.

Protesters demanded police action against the procession committee members for the incident and also for unauthorised use of DJ vehicles. SDOP Lokendra Singh assured protesters of a thorough investigation and appropriate action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tension Erupts During Eid Procession In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tension Erupts During Eid Procession In Khandwa

Indore Rat Case Example Of BJP Government Corruption: Congress Leader Mukesh Nayak

Indore Rat Case Example Of BJP Government Corruption: Congress Leader Mukesh Nayak

Election Commission Has Strongly Replied For First Time, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Election Commission Has Strongly Replied For First Time, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Teachers Sheela Patel And Bhurelal Osara Of Madhya Pradesh Receives National Teacher Award By...

Teachers Sheela Patel And Bhurelal Osara Of Madhya Pradesh Receives National Teacher Award By...

Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors

Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors