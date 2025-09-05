Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tension Erupts During Eid Procession In Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Communal tensions flared up during Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Kharkala village of Khandwa district, on Friday.

As per reports, Mubarik, who was recently released on bail, allegedly threatened Bajrang Dal activist Vijay Bagda in front of his house over an old dispute. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Following the incident, outraged Hindu organisations blocked Khandwa-Khalwa Road for four hours. Hundreds staged a sit-in protest demanding police action against the accused.

Police and local officials, including Harsud SDM RC Khatedia, SDOP Lokendra Singh, Khalwa tehsildar Rajesh Kochle, naib tehsildar Vinod Yadav and Roshni Chowki police, arrived at the scene and held discussions with community leaders and villagers to understand and diffuse the situation.

Vijay Bagda said that Mubarik had attacked his brother Vinod Bagda on June 13, 2024, and a case was registered under Section 307 with Khalwa police station. Mubarik was granted bail afterwards. Vijay alleged that the Muslim community deliberately routed the procession past his house, a route he claimed was never used before.

Protesters demanded police action against the procession committee members for the incident and also for unauthorised use of DJ vehicles. SDOP Lokendra Singh assured protesters of a thorough investigation and appropriate action.