Teachers Are Foundation Of Nation Building, Says Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, at a Teacher’s Day ceremony held on Friday at Ravindra Natya Grah, said that teachers are the foundation of nation building.

“Teachers are the true custodians of the nation’s heritage. They shape young minds and inspire change. Every major transformation in the country has come through youth and it is teachers who prepare the youth to lead India as a vibrant nation,” he said at the ceremony organised by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

More than 190 teachers from government schools across Indore were felicitated for their exceptional contribution to the field of education.

The programme was inaugurated by water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, noted poet Satya Narayan Sattan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani by offering floral tributes to Goddess Saraswati and former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers were felicitated with shawls, coconut, citations and mementoes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sattan described teachers as living embodiments of Goddess Saraswati. He said, “A guru is always a guru, never small. If someone becomes small, he ceases to be a guru. Teachers must always remain selfless and content.”

Bhargav emphasised the critical role of educators in shaping both character and culture. “A teacher not only teaches knowledge (‘teach’), but also nurtures values and thoughts (‘preach’). Together, these define the life of a student.

Teachers play a vital role in making India a developed nation,” he said. The Mayor also highlighted that under Indore Municipal Corporation’s initiative, 12 model schools have been established instead of the earlier proposed 6, to ensure quality education in government schools.

MP Shankar Lalwani acknowledged the increasing responsibilities of teachers, noting that they are often burdened with non-academic duties as well. “Despite challenges, teachers remain the architects of future generations. Their role will be crucial in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047,” he said.

The event was attended by MLAs Mahendra Hardia and Ramesh Mendola, MiC members, public representatives, education officials and a large gathering of teachers.