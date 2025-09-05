Tragic! 2-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Falling Into Construction Pit In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a water-filled pit dug for house construction near his house in the Aerodrome police station area on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Aryan (2), son of Golu, a resident of Nariman Point, was playing outside his house when he crossed the road and reached the under-construction site opposite their home . His foot slipped and he fell into the pit, which had been dug for laying pillars and had filled with rainwater.

When Aryan was not seen for a long time, his mother and neighbours began searching for him. A neighbour recalled seeing him near the pit and when they looked inside, his body was found floating in the water. The pit was about 8 feet deep.

Aryan’s father, who originally hails from Imlipura village near Dhar, had moved with his family to Indore six months ago for work as a labourer. At the time of the incident, Aryan’s seven-year-old sister was at school and his mother was busy with household chores.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Six children have lost lives in similar incidents in recent days

This is not the first such incident in recent days. Last month, four children drowned in two pits near a mine and a field respectively in the Banaganga area, while two children lost their lives in the Gandhinagar area after drowning in a swimming pool.