Indore's DAVV Celebrates Teachers’ Day With Tributes And Promotions |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers’ Day was celebrated with heartfelt respect and collective pride at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday.

The celebrations began with vice-chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai paying floral tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan by garlanding his statue. Faculty members also offered flowers, marking respect to their eternal role model.

Highlighting the occasion, Dr Singhai extended warm wishes to all teachers and emphasised the importance of their role in shaping future generations. To underline environmental awareness, he also planted saplings near the statue, symbolising growth, responsibility and sustainability.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors

A key feature of the event was the distribution of promotion letters to faculty members from different departments, which brought an air of joy and encouragement.

The gesture not only honoured academic contribution but also strengthened the spirit of dedication among teachers. The vice-chancellor later distributed sweets to faculty members and students, adding warmth to the gathering.

The event was convened by professor Deepak Mehta. Dignitaries present included former vice-chancellor prof. Ashutosh Mishra, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Ashok Sharma, Dr Laxman Shinde, Dr G. Mishra, Dr Sudheera Chandel, Dr Pratibha Sharma, Dr B.K. Tripathi, Dr Suresh Patidar, Dr Protosh Bansal, Dr Vrinda Tokekar, Dr Ajay Verma and Dr Chandan Gupta.

The celebrations reflected gratitude towards teachers while reinforcing values of respect, progress, and community, making the occasion memorable for both faculty and students.