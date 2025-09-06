 Chief Secretary To Be Informed About ‘Negligent’ Agencies: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Bhargav enraged as contractors do not comply with order related to corrective works on service roads

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
Chief Secretary To Be Informed About ‘‘Negligent’ Agencies: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing strong displeasure over the poor condition of new bridges and their service roads during monsoon, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has warned agencies of strict action and even threatened to send a report on agencies which are negligent in their works.

He said that despite clear instructions before the monsoon, corrective work on service roads has not been carried out.

The Mayor has directed officials to repair all damaged service roads within three days. He further announced that a detailed report on negligent agencies will be prepared and sent to the principal secretary and chief secretary. “Agencies showing negligence may face strict action, including blacklisting,” he cautioned.

At a review meeting held at Indore Municipal Corporation headquarters, Bhargav remarked that delays in project completion tarnish the image of both the corporation and the government. He expressed dissatisfaction that even information boards were missing at bridge sites. Orders were issued to install boards within three days displaying the names of responsible agencies and to hold monthly joint review meetings to monitor progress.

article-image

Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma also expressed displeasure, warning that agencies failing to comply with directions and causing inconvenience to citizens will face stern action. The Indore Metro Corporation has been instructed to complete pending corrective work at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Mayor-in-Council members Rajendra Rathore and Abhishek “Bablu” Sharma, additional commissioner Abhay Rajnawankar and officials from PWD, IDA, MPRDC, Indore Metro Corporation, the Bridge Cell and the IMC.

