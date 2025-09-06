Indore: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession

Madhya Pradesh: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the safety of people during the Anant Chaturdashi procession scheduled for Saturday night, the Sarafa police carried out drone surveillance along the procession route, including Jawahar Marg, Sitlamata Bazar, Khajuri Bazaar and mixed-population areas under their police station jurisdiction on Friday.

Police station in charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi also held a meeting with proprietors of bands at the police station on Friday. He gave them instructions and notices were issued to ensure compliance.

Out of the six bands in the area, two bands – Rajkamal and Shyam Band –confirmed their participation in the procession. They were instructed to join only after receiving proper permission.

Cops fully prepared

The city police are fully prepared for the Anant Chaturdashi procession. Additional CP (Law & Order) Amit Singh said the entire 6.5 km route will be divided into multiple divisions and sectors. Each division will be supervised by an officer of the rank of Additional DCP, while each sector will be overseen by an ACP or Inspector.

Police personnel will also be stationed on high-rise buildings, with some deployed in civil dress. A force of nearly 2,000 police personnel, including units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Quick Response Team (QRT), will be deployed along the Jhanki route to maintain law and order.

Well-equipped drones will monitor the entire stretch to track any anti-social elements. Police officials will also carry modified hand-held metal detectors (HHMDs) to prevent any untoward incident.

Special teams will keep strict watch on people carrying weapons or under the influence of drugs or alcohol and anyone attempting to create disturbances.