 Indore: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession

Indore: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession

Police personnel will also be stationed on high-rise buildings, with some deployed in civil dress

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the safety of people during the Anant Chaturdashi procession scheduled for Saturday night, the Sarafa police carried out drone surveillance along the procession route, including Jawahar Marg, Sitlamata Bazar, Khajuri Bazaar and mixed-population areas under their police station jurisdiction on Friday.

Police station in charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi also held a meeting with proprietors of bands at the police station on Friday. He gave them instructions and notices were issued to ensure compliance.

Out of the six bands in the area, two bands – Rajkamal and Shyam Band –confirmed their participation in the procession. They were instructed to join only after receiving proper permission.

Read Also
Divine Canvas To Unfold As Sacred Night Procession To Come Alive For Anant Chaturdashi
article-image

Cops fully prepared

FPJ Shorts
Energetic! Novak Djokovic Lets Out Thunderous Roar After Breaking Carlos Alcaraz's Serve In US Open 2025 Semifinal; Video
Energetic! Novak Djokovic Lets Out Thunderous Roar After Breaking Carlos Alcaraz's Serve In US Open 2025 Semifinal; Video
Audacious! Carlos Alcaraz's Reaction To Novak Djokovic's Backhand Shot Goes Viral During US Open 2025 Semifinal Match; Video 
Audacious! Carlos Alcaraz's Reaction To Novak Djokovic's Backhand Shot Goes Viral During US Open 2025 Semifinal Match; Video 
BJP-NDA Headed For One-Sided Victory In Bihar Polls: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
BJP-NDA Headed For One-Sided Victory In Bihar Polls: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
From Lalbaugcha Raja To Marolcha Morya: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Ganesh Visarjan As Iconic Mandals Bid Farewell To Bappa
From Lalbaugcha Raja To Marolcha Morya: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Ganesh Visarjan As Iconic Mandals Bid Farewell To Bappa

The city police are fully prepared for the Anant Chaturdashi procession. Additional CP (Law & Order) Amit Singh said the entire 6.5 km route will be divided into multiple divisions and sectors. Each division will be supervised by an officer of the rank of Additional DCP, while each sector will be overseen by an ACP or Inspector.

Police personnel will also be stationed on high-rise buildings, with some deployed in civil dress. A force of nearly 2,000 police personnel, including units of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Quick Response Team (QRT), will be deployed along the Jhanki route to maintain law and order.

Well-equipped drones will monitor the entire stretch to track any anti-social elements. Police officials will also carry modified hand-held metal detectors (HHMDs) to prevent any untoward incident.

Special teams will keep strict watch on people carrying weapons or under the influence of drugs or alcohol and anyone attempting to create disturbances.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession

Indore: Drone Surveillance, Tight Vigil For Anant Chaturdashi Procession

Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17

Swachhta Hi Seva: Madhya Pradesh's Urban Bodies To Launch Cleanliness Drive From Sept 17

Indore's DAVV Celebrates Teachers’ Day With Tributes And Promotions

Indore's DAVV Celebrates Teachers’ Day With Tributes And Promotions

Teachers Are Foundation Of Nation Building, Says Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat

Teachers Are Foundation Of Nation Building, Says Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat

Chief Secretary To Be Informed About ‘Negligent’ Agencies: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Chief Secretary To Be Informed About ‘Negligent’ Agencies: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav