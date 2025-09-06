Divine Canvas To Unfold As Sacred Night Procession To Come Alive For Anant Chaturdashi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In keeping with Indore’s glorious tradition, this year too, on the night of 6–7 September, illuminated tableaux will move across city routes. Under the guidance of collector Asheesh Singh, the district administration has completed all administrative and essential arrangements.

Tableaux from Khajrana Ganesh Mandir, Indore Development Authority, Hope Textile (Bhandari) Mill, Nagar Nigam, Kalyan Mill, Sputnik Tutorial Academy, Malwa Mill, Swadeshi Mill, Rajkumar Mill, Hukamchand Mill and Jai Harsiddhi Maa Seva Samiti will participate. Each institution will present two to three electrically decorated, automated tableaux accompanied by akharas.

Directions of the Collector

Maintain strict law and order during the procession

Ensure cleanliness, lighting and drinking water along the route

Construct watch towers for monitoring and station doctors on them

Position ambulances with doctors at key locations

Monitor continuously through CCTV cameras

Take strict action against those attending in an intoxicated state

Police to use breath analysers for alcohol testing

Tableaux Arrangement

Tableaux must begin at the scheduled time, and officers will be responsible for ensuring they leave the mill premises punctually. Vehicles’ tyres, tubes, electrical fittings and generators will be checked, while the civil surgeon will arrange first-aid kits and doctors with the tableaux.

Any tableau that is late will not be included in the procession, and if one halts due to electrical or other issues, it must move aside to allow the following tableaux to pass.

Welcome platforms

New welcome platforms will not be permitted. Only traditional ones approved by the police superintendent are allowed and no more than two speakers may be used on each.

Akhara arrangements

Akhara ustads must reach designated locations by 5 pm. Intoxication, sharp weapons, kerosene fire-breathing and dangerous stunts are strictly prohibited. Non-compliance with magistrate’s orders will lead to removal and licence cancellation. Only one symbolic sword in a sheath is permitted per akhara. Each akhara may perform for one minute at the welcome stage and three minutes at the judges’ stage. Police instructions must be followed to avoid gaps between tableaux and all members must wear uniform dress and display badges.

Committees formed to judge tableaux and akhadas

A panel of the judges has been formed to judge the tableaus and the Akhadas to be taken out in the Anant Chaturdashi procession on Saturday night. Collector Asheesh Singh has constituted a jury committee for the tableaux and akhadas.

The tableau jury committee will include Press Club president Arvind Tiwari, Press Club general secretary Hemant Sharma, project officer Women and Child Development Department Rajendra Mandloi, executive engineer Public Works Department Balkumar Jain and training officer ITI Vipin Purohit.

Similarly, Ravindra Singh Gaur, Budhha Singh Pahalwan, Ramesh Yadav, Suresh Rane, Man Singh Yadav, Vinod Gandhi, Gopal Bourasi, Dinesh Shukla Guru, Raja Yadav, Meet Kashyap, Gopal Yadav and Govind Gurjar have been included in the Akhada jury Committee. Deputy director public relations Pushpendra Vaskale will be the convener of both the committees.

TABLEAUX SEQUENCE

Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Indore Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Hope Textile (Bhandari Mill), Kalyan Mill, Malwa Mill, Hukum chand Mill, Swadeshi Mill, Rajkumar Mill, Sputnik Tu torial Academy, Jai Harsiddhi Maa Seva Samiti, Shri Shastri Corner Youth Association, Chhota Ganpati Temple and Malharganj.

Procession route

The Anant Chaturdashi procession will begin at 6 pm. It will start from the mill area and DRP Line ground, covering Shram Shivir, Devi Ahilya Marg, MG Road, Krishnapura, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazaar, Sitlamata Bazaar, Gorakund, Khajuri Bazaar, pass through Rajwada and return to respective mills.

Tableau No. 1 - The first tableau digitally portrays Indore’s ongoing development and proposed projects, highlighting urban growth, modern infrastructure, and visionary schemes shaping the city’s progressive future.

Tableau No. 2 - The second tableau reflects PM Modi’s campaign against diabetes and obesity, showing unhealthy eating habits, exercise, millets, fruits, health check-ups and Indore’s determination to stay disease-free.

Tableau No. 3 - The third tableau depicts Bharat Mata on a lion, soldiers protecting borders and Modi with the BrahMos missile, symbolising India’s defence strength, self-reliance and national pride.

Tableau No. 4 - The fourth tableau presents Kartikeya circumambulating Earth, Ganesh circling Shiva and Parvati, and Ganesh’s wedding with Riddhi-Siddhi, glowing with nearly 2,000 illuminating bulbs.

Tableau No. 1 - The first tableau depicts Ganesh’s wedding procession, with Narad proposing Riddhi and Siddhi’s marriage, Shiva-Parvati’s joy, and Ganesh seated on a peacock, accompanied by gods celebrating the occasion.

Tableau No. 2 - The second tableau shows Ganga’s descent, Bhagirath’s penance, Brahma releasing her, Shiva capturing her in his locks, and finally liberating her to flow on Earth forever.

Swadeshi Mill

Tableau No. 1 - The first tableau presents Ahilyabai Holkar in a palanquin carried by bearers, with Rajwada, symbolising her piety, justice, devotion and historic legacy of the Holkar dynasty.

Tableau No. 2 - The second tableau spreads awareness against addiction, warning youth of destruction caused by drugs and alcohol, urging society to abandon intoxication and embrace healthy, purposeful living.

Tableau No. 3 - The third tableau portrays Mahashivratri worship with saints meditating, drums and dance, women offering prayers and Lord Shiva shown in the grand Ardhanarishwar form, radiating divine presence.

Kalyan Mill

Tableau No. 1 - The first tableau shows Kartikeya’s birth from six sparks of Shiva, nurtured by Ganga, united by Parvati’s divine power, illuminated with 6,000 bulbs and 4,500 lights.

Tableau No. 2 - The second tableau honours the Indian Army, displaying Agni-V missile, brave soldiers guarding borders and India’s gratitude for their sacrifices, glowing with 3,800 bulbs and 3,000 lights.

Tableau No. 3 - The third tableau depicts Abhimanyu in the Chakravyuh, valiantly defeating Kaurava warriors before martyrdom, his heroism immortal, illuminated with 5,000 bulbs and 4,200 lights.

IDA

Tableau No. 1 - The first tableau portrays Operation Sindoor, India’s April 2025 military strike at Pahalgam, with Rafale jets, cruise missiles, drones, India Gate and Indore Development Authority’s upcoming projects.

Tableau No. 2 - The second tableau depicts Gajendra Moksha, where Vishnu, riding Garuda, saves elephant Gajendra from a crocodile with Sudarshan Chakra, symbolising deliverance, devotion and the soul’s liberation through divine grace.

Tableau No. 3 - The third tableau shows Mahishasura Mardini, with Goddess Durga emerging in splendour, slaying demon Mahishasura and symbolising the eternal triumph of good over evil, devotion over arrogance and courage.

Hukumchand Mill

Tableau No. 1 - The first tableau depicts Krishna and Satyabhama slaying demon Narakasura, rescuing 16,000 women, with a 20-foot effigy illuminated by 5,000 large and 6,000 small bulbs.

Tableau No. 2 - The second tableau shows Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar emerging from a pillar, killing tyrant Hiranyakashipu at dusk, using claws, with colourful lighting enhancing the dramatic scene of divine justice.

Tableau No. 3 - The third tableau portrays Radha’s companionship love and Meera’s devotional surrender to Krishna, illuminated with 5,000 bulbs and modern lighting, sponsored by Gold Coil Seva Trust.

Rajkumar mill

Tableau No. 1 - The first tableau shows a giant elephant on a playful outing, designed as a source of joy and entertainment for children during the Ganesh festival.

Tableau No. 2 - The second tableau depicts Hanuman burning Lanka, leaping with fire to destroy evil, while Sita is shown in Ashok Vatika, symbolising devotion, courage and divine strength.