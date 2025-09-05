Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department Holds Pre Bid Meet With Investors | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state aviation department held a pre bid meeting with the investors recently wherein deliberations were held on investment opportunities in aviation sector and the facilities they will be provided.

During Global Investors’ Summit, certain aviation companies had shown interest to start flight services from the state. Two investors showed interest to set up Maintaince Repair Operation (MRO) in state.

It was sometimes back that the aviation department came up with the route map for the operation of new flights. It is waiting for the investors to come up with their offers and bid in this regard.

New aviation policies

Guidelines for the new aviation policy have been prepared by the aviation department. The guidelines would act as a road map for investors interested in Madhya Pradesh aviation projects and are anticipated to be released in a day or two.

According to officials, rules will specify how investors can take advantage of the policy's benefits, such as land distribution and other state government assistance.

One significant proposal came from INAVIA Aviation, a German company that intends to invest Rs 2,000 crore to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) facility close to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport.

The MRO operation will offer engine maintenance services, CND checks, and component manufacture.