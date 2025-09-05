62-Year-Old Dies In Police Custody; Had Come To Gwalior To Exchange ₹3 Lakh In Old Currency | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old man died while in police custody at the Jaurasi police outpost in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported by police on Friday.

The elderly man was identified as Iqbal Khan from Bhander and had reportedly come with his associates to exchange ₹3 lakh in old currency notes.

During interrogation, his health suddenly deteriorated and he died while being taken to the hospital. The matter has sparked controversy and the Superintendent of Police has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

What was the matter?

According to information, the outpost in-charge Poonam Katare received a tip-off that five people traveling in a car were carrying old notes.

Acting on the information, police intercepted the car on the highway and recovered ₹3 lakh in old ₹500 notes. The men were then taken to the outpost for questioning.

During interrogation, Iqbal Khan suddenly fell ill. Police rushed him to Dabra Civil Hospital, where doctors referred him to Gwalior JAH Hospital. However, he died on the way before reaching.

The incident created tension, with family members later taking the body without a postmortem. Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh sent a team to the spot, who questioned Khan’s companions and conducted their medical examination.

SP Singh said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the case, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.