Father-Son Duo Electrocuted To Death After Stepping On Live Electric Wire In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo died after coming into contact with a live electric wire in Gwalior on Thursday.

The incident took place in Birrat village under Pichhore police station area.

According to information, the victims, 55-year-old Gulab Singh Baghel and his 25-year-old son Satendra Singh Baghel, were working in their field on Thursday when the accident occurred.

The father and son went to start a motor in their field when they accidentally touched a broken 33 KV electric line lying in the area. Both received a severe electric shock and died instantly on the spot.

People working in nearby fields informed the family about the incident. By the time the relatives reached the site, both had already passed away.

Pichhore police, led by Station Officer Balwinder Dhillon, reached the scene, recorded the details, and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

SDOP Saurabh Kumar said a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family.

The tragic incident has left the entire village in shock, and villagers are offering condolences to the grieving family.