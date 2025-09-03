Two Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur...

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two buffaloes died after suffering an electric shock in Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.

The buffaloes came in contact with an electric transformer and died on the spot.

According to information, the incident took place in Prakash Bamhauri village under Prakash Bamhauri police station area.

According to reports, the buffaloes came in contact with an electric transformer and died on the spot. The farmer later lodged a report of the case at the local police station.

Incidents like this are often seen during the rainy season in many parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Caution!

Due to heavy rains, electric wires sometimes break, hang in the middle of roads and fields, or remain loose near transformers. These unsafe conditions increase the chances of electrocution for both people and animals.

While humans can sense danger and stay away from such risky places, animals do not have the same awareness.

They cannot use reasoning like people, and as a result, they often become victims of accidents involving live electricity. Farmers, who depend heavily on their livestock, suffer major losses in such situations.

Local villagers have demanded that the electricity department take strict action to ensure proper maintenance of transformers and hanging wires.

They say that timely repair and safety checks are necessary, especially during the rainy season, to prevent such accidents in the future.