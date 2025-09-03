 Two Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTwo Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur

Two Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur

Local villagers have demanded that the electricity department take strict action to ensure proper maintenance of transformers and hanging wires.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two buffaloes died after suffering an electric shock in Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.

The buffaloes came in contact with an electric transformer and died on the spot.

Read Also
Bhopal: Youth Attacks Ex-Girlfriend With Scissors After Release From Jail
article-image

According to information, the incident took place in Prakash Bamhauri village under Prakash Bamhauri police station area.

According to reports, the buffaloes came in contact with an electric transformer and died on the spot. The farmer later lodged a report of the case at the local police station.

FPJ Shorts
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment
What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know Symptoms & Treatment
Maratha Reservation Protest Sees Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Helm Of Affairs, Deputy Chief Ministers At Bay
Maratha Reservation Protest Sees Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis At Helm Of Affairs, Deputy Chief Ministers At Bay
iPhone 17 Launch to Retire Several Apple Devices: Full List Of iPhones That Will No Longer Be Listed on Apple Store
iPhone 17 Launch to Retire Several Apple Devices: Full List Of iPhones That Will No Longer Be Listed on Apple Store
'Together We Will Move Forward With Care':Virat Kohli Remembers Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note
'Together We Will Move Forward With Care':Virat Kohli Remembers Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note

Incidents like this are often seen during the rainy season in many parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two Get 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Minor’s Gang Rape
article-image

Caution!

Due to heavy rains, electric wires sometimes break, hang in the middle of roads and fields, or remain loose near transformers. These unsafe conditions increase the chances of electrocution for both people and animals.

While humans can sense danger and stay away from such risky places, animals do not have the same awareness.

They cannot use reasoning like people, and as a result, they often become victims of accidents involving live electricity. Farmers, who depend heavily on their livestock, suffer major losses in such situations.

Local villagers have demanded that the electricity department take strict action to ensure proper maintenance of transformers and hanging wires.

They say that timely repair and safety checks are necessary, especially during the rainy season, to prevent such accidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur...

Two Buffaloes Die After Getting Electric Shock From Transformer During Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur...

MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

Madhya Pradesh September 3 2025, Weather Update: Moderate To Very Heavy Showers Expected In State;...

Madhya Pradesh September 3 2025, Weather Update: Moderate To Very Heavy Showers Expected In State;...

Bhopal: Mock Riot Drill Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals

Bhopal: Mock Riot Drill Ahead Of Upcoming Festivals

Jabalpur Woman Duped On Pretext Of Railway Job To Daughter

Jabalpur Woman Duped On Pretext Of Railway Job To Daughter