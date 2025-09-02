 Bhopal: Two Get 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Minor’s Gang Rape
The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to two accused for the repeated gang rape of a minor in 2023

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two accused for the repeated gang rape of a minor in 2023.

ADJ Kumudini Patel convicted Rahul Sama and Karan Bindra under Sections 376(DA) (gang rape of female under 16 yrs), 376(3), 376(2)N (punishment for repeated rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the then IPC and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. 

Once there, they locked her in and allegedly took turns to rape her. They allegedly threatened to kill her if she confided in anyone. The girl kept quiet.

However, on October 6, when the minor was going to her aunt's house, the accused again met her, took her to Rahul’s house, where they raped her again. 

