VIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First Wife In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two women clashed with slippers and water bottles outside the SP office after a man married a second woman without divorcing his first wife in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The first wife became furious after learning that her husband, Abhishek Sonkar, had recently married another woman without divorcing her.

A video has gone viral on social media showing two women throwing objects at each other outside the SP office. In the clip, police can be seen trying to keep them apart and control the situation.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | MP: Women Fight Outside SP Office In Jabalpur After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First Wife#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/iuTSlPrcMp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 2, 2025

The first wife, who has two children with Abhishek, accused him of going ahead with the second marriage and blamed the decision on her recent sterilization operation.

Tensions reached a peak when both wives faced each other at the SP office during a scheduled discussion.

The confrontation quickly turned physical. Both women were seen pulling each other’s hair and throwing slippers and water bottles at each other.

The fight lasted for a long time, with police struggling to control the situation. Despite repeated attempts by the authorities to calm both sides, neither woman agreed to stop.

Eventually, the police intervened strictly and handed over Abhishek and both wives to the Civil Lines police for further investigation. Officials said they are now talking to both parties and will take appropriate action based on the case.

The incident has highlighted how personal family disputes can escalate into public chaos if not handled properly.

Police officials have urged citizens to resolve such issues through proper legal channels rather than resorting to violence, especially in government offices.