 VIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First Wife In MP's Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First Wife In MP's Jabalpur

VIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First Wife In MP's Jabalpur

The first wife became furious after learning that her husband, Abhishek Sonkar, had recently married another woman without divorcing her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two women clashed with slippers and water bottles outside the SP office after a man married a second woman without divorcing his first wife in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The first wife became furious after learning that her husband, Abhishek Sonkar, had recently married another woman without divorcing her.

A video has gone viral on social media showing two women throwing objects at each other outside the SP office. In the clip, police can be seen trying to keep them apart and control the situation.

Check out the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Will Sanju Samson Retain Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy After Rahul Dravid's Exit As Coach? Report Makes Massive Claim
Will Sanju Samson Retain Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy After Rahul Dravid's Exit As Coach? Report Makes Massive Claim
Maharashtra Ganesh Temple's 100-Year-Old Unique Tradition: Prasad Tossed From Roof, Caught With Upside-Down Umbrellas | VIDEO
Maharashtra Ganesh Temple's 100-Year-Old Unique Tradition: Prasad Tossed From Roof, Caught With Upside-Down Umbrellas | VIDEO
Karnataka News: Bovi Development Corporation Chairman Ravikumar Resigns
Karnataka News: Bovi Development Corporation Chairman Ravikumar Resigns
'Is He Really Retired?' Netizens Ask As Kieron Pollard Smashes 7 Sixes In 8 Balls At Caribbean Premier League; Watch Video
'Is He Really Retired?' Netizens Ask As Kieron Pollard Smashes 7 Sixes In 8 Balls At Caribbean Premier League; Watch Video

The first wife, who has two children with Abhishek, accused him of going ahead with the second marriage and blamed the decision on her recent sterilization operation.

Tensions reached a peak when both wives faced each other at the SP office during a scheduled discussion.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Teri Maa...' BJP MLA Sudesh Rai Caught Hurling Abuses At Congress Workers During Protests...
article-image

The confrontation quickly turned physical. Both women were seen pulling each other’s hair and throwing slippers and water bottles at each other.

The fight lasted for a long time, with police struggling to control the situation. Despite repeated attempts by the authorities to calm both sides, neither woman agreed to stop.

Read Also
40-Year-Old Man Drowns While Drinking Alcohol At Dam In MP's Shahdol; Two Companions Flee Instead Of...
article-image

Eventually, the police intervened strictly and handed over Abhishek and both wives to the Civil Lines police for further investigation. Officials said they are now talking to both parties and will take appropriate action based on the case.

The incident has highlighted how personal family disputes can escalate into public chaos if not handled properly.

Police officials have urged citizens to resolve such issues through proper legal channels rather than resorting to violence, especially in government offices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First...

VIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First...

Video: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All,...

Video: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All,...

40-Year-Old Man Drowns While Drinking Alcohol At Dam In MP's Shahdol; Two Companions Flee Instead Of...

40-Year-Old Man Drowns While Drinking Alcohol At Dam In MP's Shahdol; Two Companions Flee Instead Of...

Bhopal Petrol Pump Scam: 530 Litres Petrol Seized At Jehangirabad Pump After Theft Video Goes Viral;...

Bhopal Petrol Pump Scam: 530 Litres Petrol Seized At Jehangirabad Pump After Theft Video Goes Viral;...

MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Service Road Along Indore–Ujjain Expressway, ₹8K Crore...

MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Service Road Along Indore–Ujjain Expressway, ₹8K Crore...