 40-Year-Old Man Drowns While Drinking Alcohol At Dam In MP's Shahdol; Two Companions Flee Instead Of Helping
A fisherman present at the spot told police that the three men had come together on a motorcycle and were drinking before the incident took place. Police are now investigating the case further.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man’s body was found lying in a dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Tuesday.

Reports suggest three men were drinking on the dam when one fell into the water, and the other two fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The body was recovered from Kelmania Dam in Singhpur police station area.

According to information, on Monday evening three men were sitting on the dam and drinking alcohol.

During this, one of them fell into the water. Instead of helping him, the other two fled the spot on a motorcycle. Villagers saw them running away and even tried to stop them, but they did not stop.

Singhpur police station in-charge M.L. Ragdale said that police were alerted around 5 pm on Monday that a person had fallen into the dam.

A rescue operation was started with the help of the SDRF team, but it had to be stopped due to darkness. On Tuesday morning, the operation resumed and a body was found.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known. The two men who fled have also not been identified. Police said efforts are being made to trace them, as their identity could help in identifying the victim as well.

A fisherman present at the spot told police that the three men had come together on a motorcycle and were drinking before the incident took place. Police are now investigating the case further.

