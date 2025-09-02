MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Service Road Along Indore–Ujjain Expressway, ₹8K Crore Boost For Nal-Jal Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday approved the construction of a service road along the proposed Greenfield Expressway between Indore and Ujjain.

The decision, taken in a meeting held at the state secretariat in Bhopal, is expected to improve regional connectivity and reduce congestion on the main highway.

The meeting began at 11 am and focused on several development and infrastructure issues. Along with the expressway project, the Cabinet also cleared the construction of a new overbridge in Ujjain.

The bridge is expected to ease traffic flow and provide better road facilities to commuters in the city.

Another major decision taken during the meeting was the approval of ₹8,000 crore as additional financial support for the Nal-Jal Yojana.

This scheme, aimed at providing clean piped water to households, will now receive a boost to expand its reach and speed up the pace of work.

Officials said the decisions underline the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving basic amenities in the state.

The projects are expected to support both economic growth and better living standards for residents of Madhya Pradesh.