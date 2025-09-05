Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A rare birth took place at Rani Durgavati Elgin Hospital in Jabalpur, where a gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5.2 kilograms on Friday.

Due to the baby’s size, the cesarean operation required extra care and took slightly longer than usual.

The newborn’s unusually high weight surprised everyone, including the medical staff and other women present for deliveries at the hospital.

The parents, 34-year-old Anand Choukse and his wife Shubhangi, welcomed their son via cesarean section.

Normally, newborns weigh between 2.5 and 3 kilograms, making this delivery extremely rare. Obstetrician Dr. Bhavna Mishra, who conducted the operation, said it was the first time she had delivered a baby weighing over 5 kilograms.

She explained that while deliveries with babies over 3 kilograms can be challenging, babies above 5 kilograms are seen only once or twice in thousands of births.

Dr. Mishra noted that Shubhangi’s balanced diet and good health during pregnancy were likely the main reasons for the baby’s large size. Her medical reports were normal, and no health issues like diabetes contributed to the weight.

Thanks to the careful efforts of the medical team, both mother and baby are safe and healthy, and they are expected to be discharged soon.

The hospital has officially recorded this as an extraordinary birth, and staff and patients came to see the unusually large newborn.

Dr. Mishra added that babies weighing over 4.5 kilograms are called macrosomic babies. While such births are rare and can bring complications, a safe delivery is considered a great achievement.

She advised pregnant women to maintain regular check-ups, proper nutrition, and doctor supervision to manage any potential risks.