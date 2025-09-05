 Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Due to the baby’s size, the cesarean operation required extra care and took slightly longer than usual.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A rare birth took place at Rani Durgavati Elgin Hospital in Jabalpur, where a gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5.2 kilograms on Friday.

Due to the baby’s size, the cesarean operation required extra care and took slightly longer than usual.

Read Also
Bhopal: MANIT Celebrates Its 66th Foundation Day; Resolves To Break Into Top 20 Technical Institutes...
article-image

The newborn’s unusually high weight surprised everyone, including the medical staff and other women present for deliveries at the hospital.

The parents, 34-year-old Anand Choukse and his wife Shubhangi, welcomed their son via cesarean section.

FPJ Shorts
BHU Vice Chancellor Launches Safety Feature On Namaste BHU App To Enhance Women’s Security On Campus
BHU Vice Chancellor Launches Safety Feature On Namaste BHU App To Enhance Women’s Security On Campus
BJP Leader Annamalai Confident Of NDA Gains In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls, Urges Support For CP Radhakrishnanv
BJP Leader Annamalai Confident Of NDA Gains In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls, Urges Support For CP Radhakrishnanv
PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures
PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Farewell Of City's Most Revered Ganesha On September 6; Check Route Details
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Farewell Of City's Most Revered Ganesha On September 6; Check Route Details

Normally, newborns weigh between 2.5 and 3 kilograms, making this delivery extremely rare. Obstetrician Dr. Bhavna Mishra, who conducted the operation, said it was the first time she had delivered a baby weighing over 5 kilograms.

She explained that while deliveries with babies over 3 kilograms can be challenging, babies above 5 kilograms are seen only once or twice in thousands of births.

Dr. Mishra noted that Shubhangi’s balanced diet and good health during pregnancy were likely the main reasons for the baby’s large size. Her medical reports were normal, and no health issues like diabetes contributed to the weight.

Read Also
Bhopal's Barkatullah University Students To Get Free Bus Service, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
article-image

Thanks to the careful efforts of the medical team, both mother and baby are safe and healthy, and they are expected to be discharged soon.

The hospital has officially recorded this as an extraordinary birth, and staff and patients came to see the unusually large newborn.

Dr. Mishra added that babies weighing over 4.5 kilograms are called macrosomic babies. While such births are rare and can bring complications, a safe delivery is considered a great achievement.

She advised pregnant women to maintain regular check-ups, proper nutrition, and doctor supervision to manage any potential risks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Teacher's Day Gift: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4th Pay Scale For Government School Teachers During...

Teacher's Day Gift: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4th Pay Scale For Government School Teachers During...

Father-Son Duo Electrocuted To Death After Stepping On Live Electric Wire In MP's Gwalior

Father-Son Duo Electrocuted To Death After Stepping On Live Electric Wire In MP's Gwalior

VIDEO: 'Bharat Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Ho,' Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri To Hold 'Padyatra'...

VIDEO: 'Bharat Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Ho,' Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri To Hold 'Padyatra'...

Madhya Pradesh: NCPCR Issues Notice On Indore Rat Bite Deaths

Madhya Pradesh: NCPCR Issues Notice On Indore Rat Bite Deaths