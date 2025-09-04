Bhopal's Barkatullah University Students To Get Free Bus Service, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal's Barkatullah University Students To Get Free Bus Service, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University students will soon benefit from free bus service and new job-oriented courses.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made these announcements while laying the foundation stone for IT Resources Centre, studio, convention hall, incubation centre, girls hostel and agriculture centre on Wednesday. These projects, worth Rs 55 crore, will be completed under the PM Usha Project.

CM Yadav also said that Bhopal will get a major boost in tourism with “Shikare” boat rides on Upper Lake, likeKashmir’s scenic charm. Moreover, a new green field highway connecting Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Rewa is in the pipeline.

On state development, he mentioned an action plan to make the state a pioneer in fashion designing and readymade garments.

The Higher Education department announced two key steps like promoting digitalisation and introducing multiple languages into the syllabus.

Vice Chancellor SK Jain said that the university is receiving development works worth Rs 100 crore and hinted at a convocation ceremony for new students.