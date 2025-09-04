Bhopal: MANIT Celebrates Its 66th Foundation Day; Resolves To Break Into Top 20 Technical Institutes Of India |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) celebrated its 66th Foundation Day in the city on Thursday.

The cornerstone of this year's celebration was a solemn resolution by the institute to strategically accelerate its growth and secure a position among the top 20 technical institutions in India in the coming years.

This ambitious goal underscores MANIT's commitment to scaling new heights in education, research, and innovation.

The celebrations were graced by, Er Sanjeev Agrawal, CMD, Sage Group who himself is an Alumni of MANIT and served as the chief guest. Biplab Dey, President and Himanshu Joshi, Joint Secretary, of MANIT Alumni Association, were the guest of honour. The event was presided over by Karunesh Kumar Shukla, director MANIT.

Agrawal said that institutes like MANIT are the bedrock of India's technological prowess and the focus must now be on transformative, interdisciplinary research that addresses national and global challenges. As an Alumni of MANIT, Bhopal, he committed every possible support to MANIT and its students for future projects, and academic endeavors.

Shukla outlined the institute's strategic roadmap. "On this proud day, we not only look back at our illustrious journey but also chart our course for the future. Our resolve to be among the top 20 institutes is a commitment to our students, faculty, and the nation.

We will achieve this by enhancing the quality and impact of our research, forging stronger global partnerships, upgrading our pedagogical methods, and creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. This journey will require the collective effort of every member of the MANIT community."

Besides, a brochure of the Global Alumni Meet organised by MANIT, Bhopal in December 2025, was also released during the occasion by the dignitaries.