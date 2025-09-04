 Bhopal: Traffic Diversions During Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi Processions
Traffic diversions will be in place in old city areas on Friday in view of two Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions that will be taken out in the city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversions will be in place in old city areas on Friday in view of two Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions that will be taken out in the city from separate areas.

In Mangalwara area, the traditional procession will start from Chhawani Mangalwara at 2:00 pm and pass through Bharat Talkies, Central Library, Itwara, Islampura, Band Master Tiraha, Budhwara, Ibrahimpura, Moti Masjid and Peer Gate, concluding at Imami Gate.

The procession will include horses, camels, flags and devotees on foot. Traffic diversions will remain in effect from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with heavy, medium, goods vehicles and city buses prohibited on the route.

Alternative routes will be available via Royal Market, Hamidia Road, Nadra Bus Stand, Subhash Nagar Overbridge and Lily Talkies.

In Ashoka Garden area, another procession will begin, which will pass through Pushpa Nagar Pulia, Naveen Nagar Road, Aishbagh Road, Sonia Colony Square, Durga Dham Road, Ashoka Garden police station, Parihar Square, Mandi Square, Prabhat Square and Subhash Overbridge, before ending at Jinsi Square.

Traffic diversions will be enforced from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm in this area, with vehicles redirected through ITI, Punjabi Bagh, Lily Talkies and Control Room routes.

