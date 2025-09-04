Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav And Governor Mangubhai Patel To Fete 14 Teachers Today

Madhya Pradesh: Governor And CM Mohan Yadav To Fete 14 Teachers Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will felicitate 14 teachers for their outstanding work at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in the city on September 5.

Among the teachers to be honoured on Teacher’s Day are 8 teachers from the primary and middle school categories and 6 from the higher secondary school category.

Teachers who received the National Teacher Award in 2024 will also be felicitated. Awarded teachers will receive a felicitation grant of Rs 25,000.

Besides, an amount of Rs 330 crore for school uniforms will be transferred through a single click to bank accounts of 55 lakh students from class one to class eight.

Prez to fete 2 MP’s teachers today

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award for the year 2025 on two teachers from Madhya Pradesh at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

They include Sheela Patel from Damoh and Bherulal Osara from Agar-Malwa. Both Samvida Shikshaks (contractual teachers) are posted in government primary and middle schools in remote rural areas of the state.